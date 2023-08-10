St. John Bridge Reopened After Maintenance

Dozens of passengers travelling between Buchanan and Monrovia on Tuesday, praised ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) for its support towards maintenance of St Joh Bridge I Grand Bassa County.

The passengers believe AML has demonstrated leadership and love for the Liberia people by providing technical and logistical support for the work done on the bridge so far.

The commuters were interviewed by Empire TV, a local media group as they awaited opening of the bridge to make way to and from Buchanan city.

Mr. Kpaker S. Roberts, a medical herbalist and researcher on biodiversity in Liberia told Empire TV at the foot of the St John Bridge it was a good move for the steel company to have timely responded to the government’s call for assistance.

“I believe it is good mood good move by the government of Liberia and ArcelorMittal in the repairing of the St John River bridge.”

He added “this is welcoming, and I appreciate ArcelorMittal for coming in to help the government of Liberia in repairing the St. John River Bridge.”

Roberts believes if the bridge is not repaired in and maintained in time this could result to future trouble that the government could find difficult handling.

“I am very happy that AML saw the need to help the government and its citizens but there are too many big trucks and other cars that passe on that bridge”.

He also expressed frustration over the “late notice” issued by the Ministry of Public Works on the day long closure of the bridge and noted that many people were stranded due to lack of the late dissemination of information.

Samuel David for his part said he was very impressed that ArcelorMittal can help in the repairing the St John Bridge as its breakdown could have led to widespread suffering by thousands of ordinary citizens.

One female passenger who did not mention her name told the reporters she was disappointed with the closure of the road but was equally happy to see ArcelorMittal such leadership.

“I thank AML for coming in the right time to help the government in repairing the bridge because that will give citizens easy access to traveling on this side of the county”, she said.

Late Tuesday, the Ministry of Public works announced that the St. John Rive Bridge had reopened to normal traffic, following a successful routine maintenance heavily supported by ArcelorMittal Liberia.

An AML statement said Public Works, extended thanks, and appreciation to ArcelorMittal Liberia for its active partnership in the speedy execution of maintenance works on the St. John River Bridge and the quick restoration of normal traffic.

Demobilization of equipment and cleanup of the site have been fully completed same day the company announced.

ArcelorMittal Liberia’s Phase II Project Deputy Director Pierre Doye commended the company’s team of engineers and their government counterparts for their dedication and support to the maintenance effort.

“I would like to thank all the people involved in getting the St. Johns River bridge sorted out. Thanks for you dedication to assist not only the people of Liberia, but the continuation of the project. ArcelorMittal Liberia much appreciates the good teamwork,” Doye expressed.

However, Grand Bassa Superintendent Eddie L. Williams appreciated the team saying, “We are committed to infrastructural development. Thanks to MPW, AML, Partners, joint security and the county authority. Thanks to the media as well.”

