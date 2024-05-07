Liberia News: GD. BASSA, SINOE, GD. KRU TO BE ELECTRIFIED SHORTLY

Monrovia-May-07-2024-TNR:Three countries in the southeastern part of Liberia are expected to be electrified shortly under the Joseph Nyuma Boakai’s administration.

As the new was unvealed recently, Grand Bassa County Senator, Gbehzohngar Milton Findley, could not stop smiling at a groundbreaking ceremony expected to finally connect households in Grand Bassa County with electricity.

Senator Findley who contested on the back of promises to work with all stakeholders in the provision of electricity to Grand Bassa, as it was unfair to have a LEC distribution stationed at the door of Buchanan city yet the city remains dark.

As the news spread over the LEC planned connection of households to LEC lines, the city of ‘hospitality’ leap into jubilation as the Government of Liberia and the European Union (EU) announced groundbreaking for the construction of two distinct 33KV electricity distribution networks.

The ceremony, which will be held in Buchanan City, Grand Bassa County, signifies a crucial step towards providing essential electricity access to residents in Buchanan, Barclayvilleand Greenville Cities.

Funded by the European Union’s ‘Rural Electrification Program,’ with a special focus on the South-eastern region of Liberia, these projects aim to deliver reliable and affordable electricity to underserved communities. Upon completion, the following outcomes will be realized.

In Grand Bassa County, particularly Buchanan city, LEC is expected to connect an approximately 12,054 customers on both single and three-phase pre-paid meters, including an estimated 825 LED streetlights which will be installed to illuminate the city streets.

For Greenville city, an approximately 4,344 households are expected to gain electricity access, and along the 43-kilometer transmission line route, from a planned 2-megawatt mini hydropower plant on the Sinoe River Rapids to Greenville, approximately 200 LED streetlights will be installed.

According to a Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) release, Buchanan’s network will be powered primarily by two dedicated feeders linked to the TRANSCO-CLSG 225/33 KV substation, situated about 5 kilo meters from Buchanan along the Monrovia main road.

For Greenville, initial electricity provision will come from an 850-kilowatt solar power plant near Greenville in Murrayville, supported by an 820 KVA backup generator. Additionally, a 2-megawatt hydropower plant on the Sinoe River Rapids, approximately 43 kilometers from the city center, will further boost electricity generation capacity.

Ambassador Nona Deprez of the European Union Delegation emphasized, “The significance of these networks is part of the EU’s commitment to assisting the Liberian Government in providing reliable, accessible, and affordable electricity to its citizens.”

Also, on behalf of the Liberian Government, “The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning emphasized the profound social, economic and development benefits the Rural Electrification projects will bring to Liberia’s Southeastern region. By extending access to electricity to all corners of our land, we surely lead to a transformative change, unlocking the latent potential of our people and revitalize our communities.”

“As we embark on this journey, with Buchanan, Greenville and Barclayville cities, we reaffirm our steadfast dedication to bridging the energy gap and fostering sustainable development. Prioritizing Rural Electrification thus improving livelihoods as well as laying the groundwork for inclusive growth and prosperity across the country,” a Finance Ministry release said.

The release indicated that the Rural Renewable Energy Agency (RREA) has already secured two operations and maintenance companies to manage these projects immediately upon their completion.

For her part, the President Protempore of the Liberia Senate, and Senator of Grand Bassa County, Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence attributed the commencement of power distribution in Buchanan to the workings of the ‘Rescue Mission.

Sen. Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence told a gathering in Buchanan that the people of Grand Bassa demanded electricity during the campaign. ”Everywhere we went during the campaign, our people asked for electricity and we made a commitment to them,” she emphasized.

She furthered,”Since the Rescue Mission took over, we have had several discussions with the President to ensure that Grand Bassa’s electricity distribution is captured in the first 100-days.” Sen. Karnga Lawrence mentioned that the Rescue Mission is about to live up to its first commitment to the people of Grand Bassa County.

”Let me appreciate President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and the European Union for this great step. We the Bassa people wholeheartedly appreciate the Government of Liberia and the EU.”

The Transco CLSG Power station which is expected to supply Grand Bassa with electricity was constructed in Buchanan nearly three years ago.