Liberia News: “Progressing Healthcare: New Government Hospital Rising in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County”

NEW HOSPITAL PROJECT BEGINS IN BUCHANAN

By Wilson

Grand Bassa-May-06-2024-TNR:The construction of a new Liberian Government Hospital in the port city of Buchanan, Grand Bassa County is steadily progressing as a key step towards enhancing healthcare accessibility in the county.

The ambitious project, funded jointly by ArcelorMittal Liberian and the Government, is being spearheaded by the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE). The cost of the project is in the tone of US$3.5 million.

An entire hospital complex, the facility comprises twenty-one distinct buildings, including vital facilities such as the Surgical Ward, Laboratory, Pediatric Unit, Medical In-Patient Department (IPD), Laundry, Male and Female Wards, Emergency Ward, and Triage area, etc.

It aims to provide comprehensive healthcare services to the community as the current hospital facility located on New York Street in Buchanan City lacks the basic space and requirements to provide medical services for the coastal county. The hospital has been ravaged by fire on more than two occasions.

With the elevation of the first eight structures well underway, optimism fills the air as progress signifies the imminent transformation of healthcare delivery in Buchanan.

The impact of this endeavor extends beyond just constructing mere structures, as ArcelorMittal Liberia extends its support to the Government in constructing another vital healthcare facility in Seykimpa, Nimba County.

This collaborative effort between the government and ArcelorMittal Liberia underlines a shared commitment to bolstering Liberia’s healthcare infrastructure and ensuring that even the most remote communities have access to quality medical services.

ArcelorMittal Liberia says the investment in these healthcare projects transcends mere philanthropy; it embodies a belief in the power of a healthy population to drive economic growth and social progress. ArcelorMittal Liberia wrote on its official Facebook page: “A healthy population is a productive population.”

The company says by improving access to quality healthcare, such initiatives not only alleviate the burden of disease but also empower individuals to live more productive lives and actively participate in social and economic development.

For years now ArcelorMittal Liberia has made meaningful contributions to ensure a robust healthcare infrastructure that goes beyond treating illnesses and serves as a cornerstone for building resilient communities and fostering sustainable development.

AML is credited for providing sustained support to the Government if Liberia to defeat the Ebola virus disease which claimed more than four thousand lives.

Wilson 1323 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
81 Comments
  1. reputable indian pharmacies says

    legitimate canadian mail order pharmacy

    Reply
  2. buy generic tadalafil 20mg says

    where to buy tadalafil online

    Reply
  3. tadalafil online paypal says

    cialis australia over the counter

    Reply
  4. synthroid 188 says

    synthroid 100 pill

    Reply
  5. lisinopril buy online says

    lisinopril hctz

    Reply
  6. buy valtrex pills online says

    valtrex online australia

    Reply
  7. prednisone uk over the counter says

    prednisone 50 mg prices

    Reply
  8. zithromax online india says

    azithromycin price in india

    Reply
  9. tadalafil 20mg coupon says

    where to purchase tadalafil

    Reply
  10. tadalafil 10mg brand name says

    cialis canada pharmacy online

    Reply
  11. synthroid pill 88mg says

    buy generic synthroid online

    Reply
  12. tadalafil without prescription canada says

    canada tadalafil generic

    Reply
  13. indian pharmacy says

    affordable pharmacy

    Reply
  14. News says

    Please let me know if you’re looking for a article author for your blog.
    You have some really good articles and I believe I would be a good asset.

    If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love to write some material for your blog in exchange for a
    link back to mine. Please send me an e-mail if interested.
    Thank you!

    Reply
  15. JeffreyHiC says

    https://www.ibm.com

    Reply
  16. Aizen Power Review says

    hello!,I really like yyour writing so so much!

    percentage we keep in touch extra approximately your post on AOL?
    I require a spedcialist on this area to solve my problem.

    May be that is you! Having a lok forward to see you.

    My webpage – Aizen Power Review

    Reply
  17. cost of lisinopril in mexico says

    lisinopril india price

    Reply
  18. online pharmacy quick delivery says

    internet pharmacy mexico

    Reply
  19. foreign pharmacy online says

    canadian pharmacies that deliver to the us

    Reply
  20. canadian pharmacy without prescription says

    canadian pharmacy drugs online

    Reply
  21. k8 カジノ says

    k8 ギャンブル
    この記事から得た知識は、本当に計り知れません。非常に感謝しています。

    Reply
  22. price for tadalafil says

    cialis 40 mg for sale

    Reply
  23. prednisone 50 mg tablet says

    prednisone 60 mg tablets

    Reply
  24. erec prime reviews says

    Hey! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a collection of volunteers and starting a
    new initiative in a community in the same niche. Your blog
    provided us beneficial information to work on. You have done a outstanding job!

    Reply
  25. prednisone 20mg cost says

    prednisone 5mg

    Reply
  26. best price for tadalafil says

    tadalafil 15mg

    Reply
  27. lisinopril 1.25 says

    zestoretic tabs

    Reply
  28. azithromycin without prescription online says

    azithromycin 250mg tabs

    Reply
  29. lisinopril 3 says

    lisinopril 419

    Reply
  30. สาระน่ารู้ทั่วไป says

    I’m not sure where you’re getting your info, but great topic.
    I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.
    Thanks for fantastic information I was looking for this information for my mission.

    Here is my website – สาระน่ารู้ทั่วไป

    Reply
  31. viagra online canadian pharmacy says

    cheapest pharmacy canada

    Reply
  32. my canadian pharmacy rx says

    foreign pharmacy no prescription

    Reply
  33. synthroid 1mg says

    synthroid 112 mcg cost

    Reply
  34. 734aeba6-49f8-ee11-a1fe-6045bd5d17bc says

    Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
    you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site
    is excellent, as well as the content!

    Reply
  35. tadalafil order online says

    tadalafil 100mg best price

    Reply
  36. synthroid 125 mcg tablet says

    synthroid tab 112 mcg

    Reply
  37. sandyterrace.com says

    thewiin.com
    그는 원래 세계 곳곳에서 만족스러운 변화가 일어날 것이라고 생각했습니다.

    Reply
  38. lisinopril 10 mg tablet price says

    lisinopril cost

    Reply
  39. ShaneEngiz says

    На сегодняшний день, когда диплом является началом успешной карьеры в любой области, многие пытаются найти максимально быстрый путь получения образования. Факт наличия официального документа об образовании сложно переоценить. Ведь именно он открывает двери перед каждым человеком, желающим начать профессиональную деятельность или продолжить обучение в высшем учебном заведении.
    В данном контексте наша компания предлагает оперативно получить этот необходимый документ. Вы можете приобрести диплом нового или старого образца, и это становится удачным решением для всех, кто не смог завершить образование или утратил документ. Все дипломы производятся с особой аккуратностью, вниманием ко всем деталям. В итоге вы получите документ, полностью соответствующий оригиналу.
    Преимущества подобного подхода заключаются не только в том, что вы быстро получите диплом. Весь процесс организовывается удобно, с нашей поддержкой. Начав от выбора необходимого образца до консультации по заполнению личной информации и доставки по стране — все под абсолютным контролем наших мастеров.
    В результате, всем, кто пытается найти быстрый и простой способ получения необходимого документа, наша компания предлагает отличное решение. Заказать диплом – это значит избежать длительного процесса обучения и сразу переходить к достижению своих целей, будь то поступление в университет или начало карьеры.
    diploman-russia.com

    Reply
  40. synthroid buy online uk says

    synthroid 0.088 mg tab

    Reply
  41. canadian happy family store coupon says

    [url=http://happyfamilymedicalstore.online/]escrow pharmacy online[/url]

    Reply
  42. pharmacy in canada for viagra says

    safe canadian pharmacy

    Reply
  43. phen q says

    Hey are using WordPress for your site platform?
    I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you need any html coding knowledge
    to make your own blog? Any help would be greatly appreciated!

    Reply
  44. buy synthroid mexico says

    brand synthroid

    Reply
  45. IsmaelTal says

    Hi everyone, it’s my first pay a visit at this web page, and piece of writing is truly fruitful for me, keep up posting such posts.
    http://diploman-russiyans.com/

    Reply
  46. prednisone 50 mg prices says

    steroid prednisone

    Reply
  47. synthroid 0.5 mcg says

    synthroid 250 mcg

    Reply
  48. Dayson_shsi says

    фен дайсон с насадками http://dyson-feny.com/ .

    Reply
  49. happy family canadian pharmacy says

    cheapest prescription pharmacy

    Reply
  50. Dayson_egsi says

    дайсон фен цена http://dyson-feny.com/ .

    Reply
  51. zithromax generic says

    zithromax pills

    Reply
  52. buy tadalafil us says

    tadalafil capsule cheap

    Reply
  53. good value pharmacy says

    canadian pharmacy 24

    Reply
  54. canadian pharmacy ed medications says

    canadian neighbor pharmacy

    Reply
  55. Human says

    Attractive section of content. I simply stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert
    that I acquire actually loved account your blog posts.
    Anyway I’ll be subscribing for your feeds and even I success you get entry to consistently quickly.

    Reply
  56. discount valtrex online says

    can you buy valtrex over the counter in mexico

    Reply
  57. best online generic tadalafil says

    tadalafil online rx

    Reply
  58. nexus slot says

    What’s up, just wanted to mention, I enjoyed this post.
    It was funny. Keep on posting!

    Reply
  59. Reception Desk says

    I’m really inspired along with your writing abilities as well as with the structure
    on your weblog. Is this a paid topic or did you customize it yourself?
    Anyway stay up the nice quality writing, it is uncommon to peer a nice blog like this one these days..

    Reply
  60. prednisone over the counter in mexico says

    prednisone without a prescription

    Reply
  61. order azithromycin 500mg online says

    zithromax over the counter

    Reply
  62. synthroid generic brand says

    synthroid 150 mcg cost

    Reply
  63. metformin online no prescription says

    order metformin online canada

    Reply
  64. synthroid 5mg says

    synthroid 150 mg

    Reply
  65. how much is synthroid says

    synthroid discount coupon

    Reply
  66. buy synthroid online from canada says

    synthroid 137 mcg coupon

    Reply
  67. azithromycin 200mg tablets says

    azithromycin india cost

    Reply
  68. canadian pharmacy coupon code says

    top 10 pharmacy websites

    Reply
  69. Viza_ahpi says

    Стоимость визы в Италию может варьироваться в зависимости от типа визы и срочности ее оформления. Чтобы узнать точную цену, следует посетить официальный сайт визового центра или консульства Италии.
    Итальянская виза стоимость и сроки в спб Итальянская виза стоимость и сроки в спб .

    Reply
  70. azithromycin prices india says

    azithromycin nz pharmacy

    Reply
  71. best mail order pharmacy canada says

    online pharmacy no rx

    Reply
  72. prednisone 20 mg pill says

    cheap prednisone

    Reply
  73. synthroid online purchase says

    compare synthroid prices

    Reply
  74. renew weight loss reviews says

    bookmarked!!, I like your blog!

    Reply
  75. synthroid pills says

    synthroid online without prescription

    Reply
  76. ArktiBiamy says

    Арктика – северная полярная область Земли, включающая окраины материков Евразии и Северной Америки, почти весь Северный Ледовитый океан с островами и прилегающие к нему части Атлантического и Тихого океанов. Название её происходит от греческого слова arctos (медведь) и связано со звёздами: Полярная звезда, находящаяся почти точно в зените над Северным полюсом, принадлежит к созвездию Малая Медведица.

    Reply
  77. کارتر says

    This excellent website certainly has all of the information I wanted about this
    subject and didn’t know who to ask.

    Reply
  78. StephenBor says

    Remarkable! Its genuinely awesome post, I have got much clear idea about from this paragraph.

    best ai undresser

    Reply
  79. Phen Q Reviews says

    I enjoy reading through an article that can make men and women think.
    Also, thank you for allowing for me to comment!

    Reply
  80. rate online pharmacies says

    american pharmacy

    Reply
  81. online pharmacy dubai says

    online pharmacy in turkey

    Reply

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.