Liberia news: MCC signs MOU with IACC

MONROVIA–The Monrovia City Corporation, the Paynesville City Corporation, the Ministry of Public Works, the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation, and the Liberia National Police make up the multilevel governance task force.

Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman, Public Works Minister Roland Giddings, Paynesville Mayor Robert Bestman, and Monrovia City Mayor John-Churak Siafa all reaffirmed their commitment to restoring normality in both cities in the best interests of the citizens.

The MOU authorizes the cities of Monrovia and Paynesville to begin talks on the feasibility of developing a mutual collaborative roadmap aimed at stimulating municipal collaboration via unparalleled cooperation and promoting urban development.

This is intended to encourage municipal changes and provide people in both cities with assurances of enhanced service delivery.

The Intergovernmental Agency City Cleaning Taskforce now has a well-coordinated obligation to guarantee the removal of markets and makeshift structures along major routes, with the ultimate goal of fostering orderliness.

The task force activities will also serve to reduce pollution of all kinds, ensure the renovation of water and sewage systems and drainages, and boost fumigation services in both cities.

These activities, which are part of the intergovernmental Agency City Cleaning Taskforce operations, will also promote inclusiveness at the local level and result-focused disaster management, including fire prevention, as well as help promote climate action through flood prevention, biodegradation, encroachment on wetlands and alleyways, and emission control.

The task force’s operations include a more thorough inspection of social service facilities such as schools, entertainment centers, restaurants, seashore storages, supermarkets, religious centers, gasoline stations, medical centers, hotels, motels, and gambling centers, among others.

As part of the task force’s responsibilities, it will protect the sanctity of cemeteries in both cities, assist in the strengthening of vehicle regulations to ensure public safety, and jointly enforce applicable zoning regulations, city ordinances, and other regulatory frameworks to support the maintenance of law and order.