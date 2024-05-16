Liberia News: LIBERIA NAT’L BOARD OF QUARNIC RECITERS LAUNCHED

Monrovia:The National Board of Quarnic Reciters in Liberia has been launched in Monrovia. The Board of Quarnic Reciters was launched on Sunday May 12, 2024 at the Heritage Mosque on Gurley Street, Monrovia.
Speaking at the launch of the Board, the Grand Mufti Supreme-Fatwa Council of the Republic of Liberia, Sheikh AbubakkarSumaroro disclosed that the launch of the Board of the Liberia National Quarnic is the first of its kind in the country.
Sheikh Sumaworo said the center is expected to bring together experts and Islamic Scholars who are knowledgeable in the Quaran. “This is the first of its kind in Liberia. Members are experts in Quaran and those who want to be better scholars and institutions are to take advantage of this opportunity,” Sheik Sumarowo added.
He said the center is intended to elevate the level of Quarniclearning in Liberia with Quarnic Scholars rand reciters ready to provide knowledge in the Quaran.
According to the Grand Mufti Supreme Fatwa Council of Liberia, the center is to be the central point for all specialized quarnic reciters in Liberia. He said the objective is to unite and bring cooperation amongst workers at quarinic centers in the country and to elevate affairs of the Quaranic centers across the country.
Sheikh Sumaworo added that the Liberia National Board of Quarnic Reciters was envisioned by Sheikh Mustapha BaldeChief Inman of the United DawahUmmah of Liberia from Saudi Arabia who visited Liberia.
According to him, the Liberia National Board of QuarnicReciters will be a center to train those who recite quaran and deal with educational aspect. He said the Board is being led by one of the Muslim scholars who graduate from Saudi Arabia. “He has reached the last level in understanding the Quaran,” Sheikh Sumaworo added.
“From today all specialized scholars are invited to be members of the board and will benefit from training and other benefits. The Board will be at the Heritage Mosque on Gurley Street with sub-centres opened in five counties of Liberia,” he added.
At the same time, the Grand Mufti Supreme-Fatwa Council of the Republic of Liberia, Sheikh Abubakkar Sumaroro is calling on all Muslims across the country to be part of the Liberia National Board of Quarnic Reciters in Liberia.
He said the Board has already been launched in the country and all Muslims and education centers are invited. “There are many benefits including educational benefits. Inman who have knowledge of the Quaran are to come to share knowledge at the center,” the Grand Mufti said.
Meanwhile, the Grand Mufti Supreme-Fatwa Council of Liberia is inviting all Muslims who can memorize the Quaran to be members of the board which will bring more benefits.
He added that the Liberia National Board of Quarnic Scholars will be headed by a renowned scholar, while the Board in Liberia will be headed by professor Sow.
dexamethasone otc
where to buy baclofen 50mg
diflucan capsule
over the counter flomax
geinoutime.com
이 사람들은 잘 알고 있었고 Jiao 가족의 소식은 빠르고 즉각적으로 퍼졌습니다.
dexamethasone 100 mg
using retin a
propecia price south africa
azithromycin tablets for sale
where to buy propecia in south africa
cost of generic amoxicillin
Hello to every body, it’s my first go to see of this
blog; this web site consists of remarkable and genuinely excellent information in favor of readers.
cheapest retin a online
how to get nolvadex prescription
over the counter lasix pills
[url=https://abamoxicillin.com/]amoxicillin 875[/url]
modafinil 50mg
cheapest lyrica online
[url=http://ezithromycin.online/]azithromycin over the counter mexico[/url]
azithromycin z-pak
buy accutane 10mg
10mg baclofen tablet price
lyrica 50
buy furosemide 20 mg
acyclovir 400 mg pill
lyrica 100 mg coupon
[url=http://acyclovirmc.com/]acyclovir 800 mg price in india[/url]
механизированная штукатурка потолка https://www.mekhanizirovannaya-shtukaturka13.ru .
kw bocor88
where to buy clomid over the counter
azithromycin medicine 500 mg
accutane generic cost
where to buy retin a in singapore
accutane 20 mg price uk
amoxicillin 30 capsules
http://cheapestandfast.com/# buy pain meds online without prescription
proair albuterol inhaler
diflucan 100 mg price
lasix price australia
where to buy retin a over the counter
furosemide brand
buy furosemide 40 mg uk
buysteriodsonline.com
상인은 홍지황제를 보고 홍지황제가 정말 작은 ‘둘’이라고 느꼈다.
vermox uk online
advair medication
online pharmacy advair
cheap baclofen uk
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It actually was once a enjoyment account
it. Look advanced to more brought agreeable from you!
By the way, how could we communicate?
[url=http://finasterideff.com/]where can i get propecia in south africa[/url]
buy doxycycline australia
online pharmacy nz cialis
lyrica 900 mg
Aut non tentaris, aut perfice — Или не берись, или доводи до конца.
metformin cost in india
https://cheapestindia.shop/# indian pharmacy paypal
cost of tamoxifen in canada
Ad usum vitae — Для житейской надобности.
Caveant consules! — Пусть консулы будут бдительны.
meds online no prescription cheapest and fast online pharmacy no prescription
Cognata vocabula rebus — Слова, соответствующие поступкам
lyrica cream
doxycycline 500mg capsules
accutane cost
accutane pills for sale
online rx diflucan
Contradictio simptomatum — мед. Противоречивость в симптомах.
modafinil online pharmacy uk
cost of doxycycline 100mg in india
effexor 37 5mg
combivent hfa
doxycycline 150mg pill
zithromax 500 mg
[url=https://tadalafilu.com/]best price cialis 10mg[/url]
cost ciprofloxacin
average cost of lasix
Ad futuram memoriam — На долгую память.
https://gogocasino.one
canadian pharmacy albuterol
where can i purchase diflucan
tadacip india pharmacy
can i buy ventolin over the counter australia
dexamethasone pill
flomax inhaler
acyclovir buy australia
albuterol online no prescription
order clomid from canada
scammer
lyrica online pharmacy
propecia price australia
nolvadex cost india
propecia canadian pharmacy
[url=https://adexamethasonep.online/]dexamethasone pill[/url]
how to get cipro
vermox united states
bactrim price in india
modafinil pills online
diflucan without a prescription
can you buy accutane in mexico
order tretinoin 0.05
I believe that is one of the such a lot significant info for me.
And i’m glad reading your article. However want to
remark on few normal things, The web site style is ideal, the articles is really great : D.
Just right activity, cheers
furosemide 20mg
Contradictio in re — лог. Противоречие в существе (нелепость).
metformin generic
cost of valtrex in mexico
where to buy zovirax
Ad fontes — К первоисточникам.
Acceptable to Genio, the go-to invoice generator quest of peewee businesses and freelancers. We tutor b introduce you innumerable invoice templates, including Microsoft Excel and PDF formats, tailored to all industries. Investigate our branch featuring across 300 customized invoice templates designed to cosset to your diverse business needs.
https://www.genio.ac/invoice-templates/
order azithromycin online
vermox cost canada
modafinil no prescription
zithromax online fast delivery
how can i get flomax without a prescription
[url=https://dezithromax.online/]zithromax uk online[/url]
zithromax capsules price
Bene valete — Будьте здоровы.
ciprofloxacin in mexico
[url=http://modafinilmip.online/]buy provigil online canada[/url]
buy propecia 5mg online
Desirable to Genio, the go-to invoice generator towards slight feel embarrassed businesses and freelancers. We bring you uncountable invoice templates, including Microsoft Dominate and PDF formats, tailored to all industries. Analyse our fraction featuring across 300 customized invoice templates designed to pander to to your divergent topic needs.
https://www.genio.ac/invoice-templates/
Здравствуйте!
Можем предложить самые лучшие прогоны, чтобы “угробить” веб-сайт конкурентов. Всего от 7000 руб.
– 100% результат. Веб-сайты конкурентов “упадут”.
– Максимальное количество отрицательных фитбеков.
– Наша особая база – выжимка самых “убийственных” площадок из 10 млн. сайтов (порно, вирусы, спам и тому подобные). Это работает безотказно.
– Прогон выполняем одновременно с 4-х мощных серверов.
– Постоянный спам активационных ссылок на официальный e-mail.
– Выполнение заказа в течение 40-240 часов сутки напролет. Растянем по времени сколько угодно.
– Прогоняем с запрещёнными ключами.
– С условием заказа сразу нескольких сайтов – выгодные скидки.
Цена $77
Отчётность.
Оплата: Yoo.Деньги, Bitcoin, МИР, Visa, MasterCard…
Принимаем USDT
Телегрм: @exrumer
Skype: Loves.Ltd
https://xrumer.cc/
Только этот.
Amor vincit omnia — Любовь побеждает всё
price of doxycycline 100mg in india
buy propecia online canada
«Vita sene libertate nihil» — «Жизнь без свободы — ничто».
propecia australia online
[url=http://bacclofen.online/]baclofen pharmacy[/url]
effexor pill