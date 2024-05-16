Liberia News: LIBERIA NAT’L BOARD OF QUARNIC RECITERS LAUNCHED

By Wilson

Monrovia:The National Board of Quarnic Reciters in Liberia has been launched in Monrovia. The Board of Quarnic Reciters was launched on Sunday May 12, 2024 at the Heritage Mosque on Gurley Street, Monrovia.

Speaking at the launch of the Board, the Grand Mufti Supreme-Fatwa Council of the Republic of Liberia, Sheikh AbubakkarSumaroro disclosed that the launch of the Board of the Liberia National Quarnic is the first of its kind in the country.

Sheikh Sumaworo said the center is expected to bring together experts and Islamic Scholars who are knowledgeable in the Quaran. “This is the first of its kind in Liberia. Members are experts in Quaran and those who want to be better scholars and institutions are to take advantage of this opportunity,” Sheik Sumarowo added.

He said the center is intended to elevate the level of Quarniclearning in Liberia with Quarnic Scholars rand reciters ready to provide knowledge in the Quaran.

According to the Grand Mufti Supreme Fatwa Council of Liberia, the center is to be the central point for all specialized quarnic reciters in Liberia. He said the objective is to unite and bring cooperation amongst workers at quarinic centers in the country and to elevate affairs of the Quaranic centers across the country.

Sheikh Sumaworo added that the Liberia National Board of Quarnic Reciters was envisioned by Sheikh Mustapha BaldeChief Inman of the United DawahUmmah of Liberia from Saudi Arabia who visited Liberia.

According to him, the Liberia National Board of QuarnicReciters will be a center to train those who recite quaran and deal with educational aspect. He said the Board is being led by one of the Muslim scholars who graduate from Saudi Arabia. “He has reached the last level in understanding the Quaran,” Sheikh Sumaworo added.

“From today all specialized scholars are invited to be members of the board and will benefit from training and other benefits. The Board will be at the Heritage Mosque on Gurley Street with sub-centres opened in five counties of Liberia,” he added.

At the same time, the Grand Mufti Supreme-Fatwa Council of the Republic of Liberia, Sheikh Abubakkar Sumaroro is calling on all Muslims across the country to be part of the Liberia National Board of Quarnic Reciters in Liberia.

He said the Board has already been launched in the country and all Muslims and education centers are invited. “There are many benefits including educational benefits. Inman who have knowledge of the Quaran are to come to share knowledge at the center,” the Grand Mufti said.

Meanwhile, the Grand Mufti Supreme-Fatwa Council of Liberia is inviting all Muslims who can memorize the Quaran to be members of the board which will bring more benefits.

He added that the Liberia National Board of Quarnic Scholars will be headed by a renowned scholar, while the Board in Liberia will be headed by professor Sow.

