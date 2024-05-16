Liberia News: LDEA BOSS VOWS TO WIN WAR

By: Washington Tumay Watson

Monrovia:The Director General of the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA) Col. Abraham Kromah has vowed to win the war against illicit drugs in Liberia.

Col. Korman said with the level of political will from President Joseph Boakai and the legislators, LDEA is prepared to engage in the process to save the country especially the young people from substance abuse that is destroying them.

Speaking to the media Wednesday, May 15, 2024 in Monrovia, the LDEA boss emphasized that his administration’s efforts to address the illicit drugs in the country involves the Mano River Union countries including the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) in formulating a joint solution to the problem.

“Because this is not a Liberia issue, it is not only a Liberia problem, it is a problem of West Africa, it is a problem of Africa, a problem of the world, “he noted.

Col. Kromah furthered that the LDEA had established regions with commanders as a means of covering the country with its statutory operations in the fight against illicit drugs.

According to him, the LEDA is focusing on those who are distributing illicit drugs into the various ghettos and not those who are victims.

Col Kromah highlighted the importance of awareness of the issue of illicit drugs and disclosed that the LDEA is engaging the communities that have hard at-risk youths and the schools educating them on the prevention of substance abuse.

“We will have community meetings which we started to do for our hundred days, very soon you will see additional billboards across the cities about drug prevention,” he said.

He disclosed that the LDEA is formulating the composition of the various drugs for the public to be in the know concerning the drugs that are affecting young people.

Col Kromah also narrated that the LDEA is going to work with those rehabilitation centers that have the requested qualifications with evidence-based.

He indicated that the LDEA will also establish its rehabilitation center in line with its statutory mandate among others.

The LDEA further disclosed that the LDEA will uphold and protect the human rights of the suspects which will be in line with the law.