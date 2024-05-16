Liberia News: OVER 50,000 STUDENTS COMMENCE WASSCE

Monrovia:The West African Examination Council (WAEC) office in Monrovia has revealed that 50,410 registered candidates from Liberia and Guinea are sitting the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The administration of the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) commenced yesterday with thousands of Liberian students sitting for the exam.

According to WAEC Office in Monrovia, the registered schools represent 975 senior schools in the Republic of Liberia and Guinea. Of this number, 790 of the schools are from the private sector, with 34,903 candidates representing 59.42% of the total candidates.

WAEC boss Dale Gbotoe told a recent press conference in Monrovia that 15,417 candidates, or 30.58 %, come from the public sector. The 2024 WASSCE includes senior high school exams, which will cover nine subjects, with a total of 24 papers comprising English 1, 2 and 3.

The last test which is economic will be administered on 24 August 2024. For the Junior High Schools, 250 schools registered with 4,648 candidates. Their examination is scheduled for 27 May to 29 May 2024, encompassing four subjects.

Of the total number, Gbotoe disclosed that private schools that registered were only able to pay the fees of 1,978 candidates. He pointed out that data in his position shows that the majority of the candidates who will be sitting the exams hail from Montserrado County.

Unlike past WAEC examinations where more pressure was imposed on students by administering two subjects a day, Gbotoe reported that they have created a more flexible avenue for the 2024 WASSCE Exam.

He said they are allowing registered candidates to sit for at least one subject per day. The data according to Gbotoe, reveals a predominant concentration of registered candidates from Montserrado County, suggesting that the primary focus of learning activities in Liberia.

He called for an increased effort from candidates, educators, and stakeholders to bolster academic endeavors across all counties in the region.

On the commencement of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) yesterday, is a significant moment for thousands of students in the country. This examination is known for its rigor and importance in determining academic achievement, reflecting years of hard work and preparation.

WASSCE is not just a test of academic ability but a testimony to students’ resilience, perseverance, and determination to succeed. It represents the culmination of countless hours spent studying, attending classes, and getting ready for exams.