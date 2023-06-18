HITDC, NPA LAUNCH EDUCATIONAL SCHOLARSHIP IN USA…

MONROVIA-The Houston International Trade Development Council (HITDC) will be hosting its third Houston Global Trade Conference & Expo.

“Reimagining the Engagement with the Continent of Africa” will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, from 8:00 AM- 5:00 PM at the Ballroom at Tanglewood located at 5430 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056.

The purpose of the conference is to bring together energy; manufacturing, agriculture, IT, and construction companies, to name a few, from around the globe to meet Houston-based companies and discuss business collaborations.

The HGTC&E offers Houston area SMEs who plan to participate in international trade, an opportunity to meet potential partners. Houston area companies can also showcase their industries and international initiatives to visiting business delegations we have invited.

The morning Keynote Speaker is Mr. William Fanjoy, Senior Advisor for Private Sector Engagement for Prosper Africa who coordinates the U.S. Government Interagency efforts in order to strategically advise U.S. and African businesses and connect them with the appropriate trade and investment resources, to substantially increase two-way trade and investment between the United States and African countries. Mr. Fanjoy will also participate in a panel discussion along with U.S. Commercial Service=Houston, MBDA -Houston, and EXIM Bank-Houston.

A Fireside Chat with Liberia’s Honorable Mawine Diggs, the Minister of Commerce and Industry will be a real treat for those wanting to do business in Liberia and a Fireside Chat with National Port Authority of Liberia’s Managing Director Honorable Diana Nebo, Mr. Dominic Sun, Director, Trade Development Port of Houston, and Mr. Pieter Luykx, Vice President, Oceane Marine Shipping will showcase maritime, trade, and investment opportunities. The “Pivot to Africa and Reimagining the Engagement with the Continent of Africa “ Fireside Chat with H.E. Ambassador Amina A. Smaila, Ph.D., Consul General, Republic of Nigeria, Honorable Ana Paula Do Nascimento, Ph.D., Consul General, Republic of Angola, and Honorable Giti Zarinkelk, Honorary Consul, Republic of Namibia will give an inside view of how diplomats facilitate economic development to help strengthen two-way trade between nations and will share new ideas on how US companies can reimagine their engagement with Africa.

A Fireside Chat with the Private Sector professionals includes discussions with Vernon Darko, President, EQUIPX, LC, Mr. Posso Ganame, President, TXACC, and Mr. Raoul Keddy, Managing Director, Raked International LLC, who will share their success stories, challenges and opportunities of doing business in Africa.

The U.S. Government Agencies Fireside Chat will help SMEs and others to understand how to tap into financial and other resources as Mr. William Fanjoy, Prosper Africa Senior Advisor for Private Sector Engagement, Mr. Jason Wilson, Director, US Commercial Service-Houston, Mrs. Lisa Phillips, Executive Director, MBDA Export Center – Houston and Mr. Eric Miller, Regional Director, EXIM Bank-Houston, provide tips and tools to help gain access to capital and other resources for your companies to be successful.

You won’t want to miss out on Breakout Sessions, the Conference Expo and the Networking Reception where you will also have the opportunity to meet other members of the Visiting Delegation from Liberia Hon. Debra Nebo, Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry, Liberia, Mr. Sekou B. Korleh, Executive Director, Governmental & International Affairs, National Port Authority of Liberia, Mr. Pewee Flomoku, Executive Director, Human Resources, National Port Authority of Liberia, Mr. Patrick Jackson, Executive Director and Chief of Staff, Managing Director’s Office, and Mr. Malcolm Scott, Public Relations, NPA.

We are also pleased to announce that the lunch speaker will be the Honorable Sheila Jackson Lee.

The conference objectives are to bring awareness to Houston area SMEs issues that are becoming even more important as global economies become intertwined, to meet, mingle and network with invited businessmen and women from around the world for sharing knowledge between developed and emerging economies and to encourage cultural exchange, develop amity, foster and nurture the global economic development and achieve Houston International Trade Development Council, Inc. (HITDC’s) motto of “Bringing the World Together Through Trade”.

The benefits to attend The Houston Global Trade Conference & Expo (HGTC&E) will be the great opportunities to meet with fellow entrepreneurs locally and internationally who wish to forge fresh contacts in their Industries. We expect large, small and medium enterprises around the globe to attend the conference. You don’t want to miss this extraordinary opportunity to meet vendors and buyers under one roof!

For Sponsorship information and to register please visit our website at www.HoustonTrade.org

or at https://HITDCGlobalExpoAfrica2023.eventbrite.com. Contact information: Direct: 832-448-0537 / Cell: 832-526-3335 or E-mail: Vthompson@houstontrade.org.

Houston is one of the leading cities in global trade, based on the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration, Harvard Business Review, and Global Trade Magazine. That is the reason Houston International Trade Development Council, Inc. (HITDC) is organizing and presenting this third Houston Global Trade Conference & Expo (HGTC&E) in the greater Houston area. Houston International Trade Development Council, Inc.

(HITDC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting Houston area Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to develop economically in new and emerging global markets Our focus regions are developing countries of Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.