Liberia News: GOV’T INTERVENES IN BMMC, KINJOR VICTIMS’ FAMILIES SAGA

Kinjor:In an effort to reconcile with families of victims of the Kinjorprotest, the Government of Liberia has compensated the families of those who Cape Mount County.

Few months back some aggrieved villagers, community leaders and employees staged a violent protest demanding basic social services from Bea Mountain Mining Corporation(BMMC).

During the protest, three persons were shot and killed by armed police. Following investigation, the Liberian Government has seen the need to reconcile with families of the victims by offering US$5,000 as an apparent compensation for the loss of their relatives.

During the protest, the Government of Liberia sent a squad heavily armed police to Kinjor in order to protect Bea Mountain’s properties after it alarmed that the company was facing a clear and present danger from a group of protesters holding placards in the streets near its operation areas.

Based on the situation presented to the police by Bea Mountain, the police quickly intervened but in the process at least three persons were reportedly killed with several others sustaining wounds.

In an official position released by the Government of Liberia on the Kinjor protest of February 29, 2024, the government justified the killing of the three persons saying that the police reacted to a proportional force when the incident occurred.

Further, the Minister of Information, Jerolemek Mathew Piah, at a recent news conference held in the wake of the situation in Kinjor, Grand Cape Mount County, disputed claims that more than one person had been shot and killed by the police during the incident.

Meanwhile, latest report says families of the victims have rejected the US$500 to each of the family describing the government’s intervention as adding salt to injury.

Mr. Sheriff speaking on behalf of the affected families considered the US$5,000 offer, as adding salt to injury and a complete insult to the villagers, residents and employees of Kinjor, and noted that the police having justified what they termed as the use of necessary force in the death of the three persons, there was no need to offer US$5,000 each to the bereaved families.