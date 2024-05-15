LIBERIA NEWS:CSA LAUNCHES REGULAR CLEANING-UP EXERCISE

By Perry B. Zordyu

MONROVIA-The Civil Service Agency has launched its first ever clean-up exercise at the Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in ensuring a safe, free hygienic environment.

Serving as launcher for the exercise, the Director General of the General Service Agency Galakpai Kortimai urged all agencies hosted at the EJS Ministerial Complex to prioritize environmental stewardship and maintenance emphasizing that the GSA will play a central role in ensuring that all public buildings are well-maintained and conducive for all occupants.

Mr. Kortimai said the GSA and its partner ministries are dedicated to promoting a clean and sustainable environment within government facilities, setting a positive example for other organizations and promoting cleanliness across the country.

During the launched of the clean-up exercise for a safe hygienic environment, the Director-General of the Civil Service Agency and lead coordinator of the exercise, Mr. Josiah Joekai said the initiative will see not just his institution but the five other government entities within the Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf Ministerial Complex and will be done periodically.

Mr. Joekai named the agency’s housing neighbors as the Ministry of Labor, Ministry of Gender and Social Welfare, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Commerce, and the Ministry of Education that are all involved in the holistic cleaning-up exercise.

The CSA boss lauded the first-of-its-kind initiative and asked staff to support the cleaning-up exercise and take responsibility for the process of creating a more hygienic environment.

“This effort from the six government institutions clearly shows that we are ready to collaborate and bring development in fostering the one agenda of President Joseph Boakai,” he added.

He reaffirmed his commitment to ongoing coordination of cleaning initiatives at the complex that host six of the government run agencies and ministries.

The collaborative effort aimed to enhance the cleanliness and maintenance of the EJS complex for the benefit of all occupants and visitors.

Also speaking, the head of Civil Service Association, Mulbah Johnson applauded the teams making up the initiative thus pledging the support of civil servants in the processing and at the same time cautioning the organizer to go beyond the six government institutions at the EJS Ministerial Complex.

He added that all government agencies and ministries should be hygienic free environment.

At the same time, the General Service Agency joined forces with the six government institutions to conduct a comprehensive cleanup of the EJS Ministerial Complex and its surroundings.

The launching of the first-of-its-kind cleaning-up initiative was done over the weekend at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town.