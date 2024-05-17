Liberia News: MOE WARNS

Monrovia-May-17-TNR:Yesterday marked the initiation of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) nationwide, as declared by the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Liberia.

In a resolute stance to uphold fairness and accessibility throughout the examination process, the Ministry of Education has sternly cautioned against the levying of unauthorized fees on students.

Specifically, the Ministry prohibits charges pertaining to project submissions, class dues, class parties, flexibility fees, camping fees, and any other extraneous fees not endorsed for the administration of WASSCE and WAEC in Liberia.

Dr. Jarso Maley-Jallah, Minister of Education, extends her warmest regards to all students and candidates partaking in this year’s WASSCE.

She underscored the Ministry’s unwavering dedication to facilitating their success during this critical examination period.

To safeguard the integrity of the examination, the Ministry urged the prompt reporting of any instances of malpractice. The public is encouraged to reach out for immediate response and engagement by contacting 0777-212197 or 0886-565-264.

Minister Jallah expressed gratitude to school authorities and principals for their steadfast commitment and professionalism. She emphasizes the importance of strict adherence to Ministry policies and procedures, reaffirming her dedication to advancing the quality of education across Liberia.

Furthermore, Minister Jallah has directed Mr. Dale Gbotoe, Head of WAEC Liberia, to oversee the administration of this year’s examination with impartiality and integrity.

As the examination progresses, the Ministry called upon all proctors, supervisors, monitors, and other stakeholders to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and excellence.