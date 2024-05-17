Liberia News: WOMAN FIGHTS DEATH

Monrovia-May-17-TNR:The Liberia National Police (LNP) has rescued the living body of an unidentified female victim from the Harrisburg Township.

The unconscious female victim was discovered abandoned in the street around the Chinese field with an inserted catheter for urine purposes.

The living body of the unidentified lady was resuscitated and transferred to JFK via an Ambulance belonging to the PSM-JV-Clinic in Mount Coffee hydro plant.

With the intervention of the Liberia National Police, the adult female is currently receiving medical attention at the Trauma unit of the JFK Hospital.

The LNP is asking the public who has information on this lady to contact her relatives or call the following numbers: 0770800122/0770800990/0770800911/0770800013 (JFK).