A representative candidate for Montserrado County District four, Musa M.B Kenneh who is also a senior student at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law says his election will be a victory for all young people.

Candidate Kenneh took to his social media page with a message of his manifesto to the people of District four.

According to him, he has spent his entire life contributing to the growth and development of people of the district stating, “I promised here today before GOD and men to properly represent your interest with commitment and dedication.”

Kenneh told residents of the district that he is standing firmly on the record of standing up against corruption and all forms of bad governance.

“I used my position as a journalist to uncover corruption in the Legislature, I fought bad governance and misrepresentation, I was also the loudest voice against the Executive manipulating the Legislature,” the Law School student said.

He additionally told the young people of the district that their representation in the decision making of Liberia country is critical as ever Liberian strive for a better Liberia.

“We constitute over 60% of the population of the country and our views and aspirations must be respected and heard. My election will be a victory for all young people as our agenda captures our shared needs. Please vote for me, please vote Musa MB Kenneh,” he pleaded.

According to Mr. Kenneh, electing him as Representative of District Four will afford him the opportunity to stand for Liberia through the reform of the House of Representatives.

“I am running on the ticket of the All-Liberia Coalition Party (ALCOP) with Lusene Kamara as our Standard-bearer. We are kindly seeking your vote,” he added.

Below are his agenda for the Legislature:

Legislative Reform: We intend to work with like-minded lawmakers to institute a major reform in the legislature that will restore the integrity and trust of the Liberian people in that August Body. This reform seeks to take cash from the hands of lawmakers to the offices or department responsibility within the Central Administration.

Most offices within the Central Administration are currently dormant with the lawmakers negating their responsibilities to perform the duties of these professionals. This reform will also seek to empower the procumbent, budget, finance, legal, and other departments to do their duties diligently with commitment and dedication.

This will also allow the Legislature to regularly request the commission of the General Auditing Commission for the audit of that body. The GAC should not be only for the Executive Branch of Government.

Fight against (Drugs) in the district: One of the biggest threats facing our generation is the proliferation of ghettos which is leading to the disintegration of our various communities and increasing the crime rate. In view of the above, we intend to achieve two things, 1. Get those already in the Ghettos out and 2. Prevent any new addiction. We will work with community leaders to identify all those involved in the act for rehabilitation to a center to be established or functional centers already doing said job. These youth will be enrolled in vocational and technical school after graduation as a means of empowering them. We will ensure that the availability of vocational and technical education to those vulnerable youths in the community as a means of empowerment. This will keep them busy in building their lives after graduation instead of going to the Ghettos. We will also work with the Liberia National Police, the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency, and community leaders to demolish all Ghettos in the district. This will help restore sanity in our various communities Education: We will endeavor to provide the opportunity for the provision of quality education to the people of the district. This will include the provision of scholarships for needed students in the district. We will also ensure the completion of the unfinished high school in the district for our school-going citizens. We will consult with Citizens across the district for a consensus in naming the school after our former Honorable Sekou S. Kanneh for his farsightedness commencing the construction of a said project.

We will also expand our vocational and technical education to youth across the district.

Health: We will work with the Committee on Health and Ways, means and Finance for either a construction of a new health facility or the empowerment of existing facilities to meet the health need of our people. We will endeavor to encourage our youth into taking advantage of attending the medical school. Rule of Law and National Security: The rule of law and national security are major components of any democratic countries including Liberia. Therefore, we will work with all security agencies for the assignment of their men in the district to protect the lives and properties of our people.

We also intend to encourage our intellectual class in the youth community to study law and criminal justice to help our people.