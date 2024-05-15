LIBERIA NEWS :148 GHOST OFFICERS DISCOVERED AT LIS

MONROVIA–The Commissioner General of the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), Steve J. H Zargo has made a startling revelation disclosing the discovery of more than 148 ghost officers on the service’s payroll.

Speaking at the Ministry of Information press briefing on recently, Commissioner Zargo unveiled the findings of a personnel audit conducted by the new administration which unearthed the presence of these platoon of officers.

Commissioner Zargo expressed concern, stating that upon assuming his role at LIS, he was informed of a total personnel count of 2,348. However, the audit yielded a conflicting result.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, he emphasized the necessity for an investigation into the destination of the salaries allocated to these 148 non-existent officers.

Furthermore, Commissioner Zargo advocated for a salary increment for LIS officers, revealing that the current monthly pay stands at a mere US$160. He argued that such a low remuneration fails to reflect the demanding nature of the officers’ duties, which involve multitasking to generate revenue and safeguard the nation’s borders.

“It is imperative that we raise officers’ salaries to a minimum of US$400 to incentivize their dedication and ensure optimal performance in revenue generation and border protection,” Commissioner Zargo asserted.

Under his leadership, Commissioner Zargo highlighted the significant progress achieved at LIS, including increased senior staff engagement with counties and border areas. He also mentioned the completion of an audit by the Internal Audit Division, covering the Human Resource activities and operations from January 3, 2024, to April 30, 2024.

The unveiling of these discrepancies underscores the commitment of the LIS leadership to transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the service’s operations.