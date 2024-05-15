LIBERIA NEWS :SUPT. GRANT INITIATES PEACE, RECONCILIATION DIALOGUE

MONROVIA–Following controversies over his appointment as Superintendent of Grand Gedeh County, former Grand Gedeh County District #3 Representative now county superintendent Alex Grant has Initiated a two-day peace and reconciliation dialogue with citizens of the county.

Few days after his appointment by President Joseph Boakai, several citizens of Grand Gedeh County rejected the decision and expressed their dissatisfaction over Alex Grant’s appointment as Superintendent of the county.

Amidst the stance of dissatisfaction among citizens, Superintendent Alex Grant during the week kickoff Peace and Reconciliation Dialogue bringing together members of the county Religious Community, Youth Public, Women organizations as well as traditional leaders to resolve the burning concerns.

Speaking during the first day sitting of the Peace and Reconciliation Dialogue in the county, Supt. Alex Grant called on residents of the county, especially the traditional council, youths, and Civil Society Actors in the county to consider him as their own and aid him in his role.

“My apology for whatever feelings I may have created which prompted your action not to accept me as your superintendent appointed by President Joseph Nyumah Boakai,” he told the group of Grand Gedeans.

He furthered, “I want to say openly to you all that l am so sorry and calling on all of you to forgive me and accept me as your superintendent. I promise to work in your interest and also the interest and betterment of our county.”

Supt. Grnat went on, “Let’s not allow anything to break us apart.”

He furthered that having been appointed as Superintendent; he is committed to serving with good intent especially in targeted areas of rebuilding, reuniting, and reconciling the county and its people.

Commenting on the issue of dialogue, a representative from the angle of youth pupils lauded the Superintendent for being farsighted in implementing the peace and reconciliation dialogue among citizens in the county and promised to work by his leadership if he provides good leadership ability.

Meanwhile, the local leadership of the county including the Paramount Chief of the county most traditional district Konobo, Joseph Tarlue cautioned Grant to lead with equity as they watch him to see his leadership performance.