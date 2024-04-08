Liberia News: Budget Faces Lawmakers’ Scissors



Monrovia-April-8-TNR:Almost one month after successfully approving President Joseph Nyuma Boakai’s recast Budget “to pay salaries,” the maiden Fiscal Year 2024 National Budget will go through thorough critiquing beginning today, statement from the Legislative Budget Office (LBO) of the 55th Legislature unveiled in a calendar of events about the Budget Hearings.

Lawmakers will be curious to examine the different allocations to understand if the national financial instrument is aligned with what is needed to deliver what is required to change citizens’ lives.

A press release quotes the House of Representatives as saying that the budget hearing will commence Monday, April 8, 2024, at 9:00 beginning with the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Board of Tax Appeals, Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), National Port Authority, and the Ministry of Mines & Energy will be the first to take the stand before the joint Legislative Committee on Ways, Means, and Finance.

The Joint Committee Chair, Rep. Dixon Wlawlee Seboe will preside over the proceedings, the statement said.

Day two of the hearings is scheduled for Tuesday, April 9, 2024, and will feature presentations from six key agencies including the Liberia Maritime Authority, Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA), National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NAFAA), Forestry Development Authority (FDA), and the Ministry of Transport.

On Wednesday, April 10, 2024, the spotlight will be on another batch of government agencies. The Ministry of Commerce & Industry/Liberia Business Registry, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Justice, Liberia Immigration Services (LIS), Liberia National Police, Liberia Petroleum Refining Corporation (LPRC), Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority, and the National Road Fund are among those expected to appear.

Day four will witness presentations from the Ministry of Public Works (MPW), Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), and the Ministry of Post & Telecommunications (MPT).

The House’s Press and Public Affairs release, quoting the LBO, underscored that all presentations will be led by heads of institutions. Additionally, team and sector head ministries will remain present to facilitate presentations by sector members.