Liberia News: BASE YOUR DECISIONS ON LEGAL PRINCIPLES

By: R. Joyclyn Wea

Professor PLO Lumumba (LL.D) (HC), spoke at a meeting of the African Regional Group of the International Association of Judges held at the EJS Ministerial Complex in Congo Town on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

According to Lumumba, Court personnel often serve as the initial point of contact and information providers for individuals interacting with the judicial system. “This first interaction shapes citizens’ perceptions of the system and influences their confidence in the courts. He said, “Court employees are well-positioned to elevate the judiciary’s reputation.”

He said it requires a constant commitment to integrity and ethical conduct among judicial officers and court personnel and an enhanced understanding of the public on the role it plays in realizing the goal.

While legal frameworks and constitutional provisions provide a model for judicial autonomy, Professor Lumumba said their effectiveness ultimately hinges on those entrusted with implementation.

Further deliberating on the topic, “Building Integrity Through Positive Actions, a means of Ensuring an Independent Judiciary,” prof. Lumumba said the judiciary has an increasingly important mandate in defining citizens’ rights in areas that are crucial for their well-being (such as health, industrial relations, social security, human rights, family relations, and so on).

“Additionally, he said the escalating threat of criminal activities including corruption, organized crime, and terrorism has heightened the importance of the justice system for both individuals and society as a whole.”

Meanwhile, Lumumba noted that shared responsibility in building integrity in the judiciary is the determinative role of judicial appointments in enhancing the independence, effectiveness, accountability, and legitimacy of the judiciary.

He further said it implies addressing systemic corruption in the judiciary and depoliticizing the judiciary as well as improving transparency which he said enhances judicial independence.

To reduce the politicization of the judiciary, Lumumba said judges should never forget to base their decisions solely on legal principles, precedent, and evidence, without regard to political considerations, and to resist any attempts by political actors or interest groups to influence their decisions or undermine judicial independence.

