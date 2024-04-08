Liberia News: BMMC EMBARKS ON ROADSIDE CLEANING

Monrovia-April-8-TNR:In less than one two weeks after the Management of Bea Mountain Mining Corporation over the weekend broke grounds for the repairing of damaged road spots. This took place after BMMC had carried commenced road construction as well as hand pump construction in Cape Mount.

The company saw the need to repair the damaged spots which are located on the Ibrahim Bambagida high way. It also connects the Main junction to Garwula District Grand Cape Mount County.

During the ground breaking ceremony, Grand Cape Mount County District Two Lawmaker, Hon Mohammed Dosiiwelcomed and thanked Bea Mountain Mining Corporation for honoring his request.

“Few days ago, I met the management of BMMC so we can do the roadside brushing. Thank God the management agreed and we are going to do the ground breaking today. Few days from now, the young people of Grand Cape Mount countywill take over the road side brushing,” he said.

He said such initiative by the company was one way of empowering the youths in the county.

“This is youth empowerment. We will Be doing this every year from now to Bo waterside.” Bo waterside is the boundary between Liberia and Sierra Leone, which is about 299km(185mi).

Hon. Dosii promised working with the management for the good of the communities.

He said these are the good corporate initiatives which they expect from the company. “We are happy to see that BMMC is working with the people of Grand Cape Mount County,” he said it during the ceremony.

For his part, the Government and Community Relations manager for BMMC, Mr. Mr. Alpaslan Ozbilge said the company is always ready to carry on impactful projects for the communities. The company has already embarked on series of projects in recent times ranging from rehabilitation of roads to construction of borehole hand pumps.

The management said as long as they are in thesescommunities, they will continue to provide the needed projects to empower the citizens, especially the youths.

Hon. Dosii and the company’s representee took part in the ground breaking ceremony. Both Hon. Dosii and Mr. Ozbilgewere seen brushing the side road. This is the first time by any company to undertake such project.