Liberia News: ECOMEDIA EXPRESSES DEEP CONCERNS

Monrovia-April-10-TNR:EcoMedia Development Initiative (EcoMedia) is deeply troubled by the alarming accumulation and burning of garbage in various parts of Monrovia and its surroundings. The Environmental Media Watch NGO has highlighted the dangers posed by this practice, emphasizing its detrimental effects on both the environment and public health.

In a statement released in Monrovia, EcoMedia underscored the grave consequences of the substantial garbage heaps in parts of central Monrovia, around ELWA Junction, Duala and the Redlight Markets, among other neighborhood. These towering mounds of waste not only mar the cityscape but also present serious health hazards as pollutants to residents and commuters in these areas.

Moreover, EcoMedia expressed profound concern over acts of individuals resorting to setting fire to these unsightly garbage piles, exacerbating the already dire situation. It is reported that citizens are resorting to burning garbage as a way of getting rid of them, since they have not been removed by authorities who designated temporary dumpsites. Unfortunately, those considering the burning of these garbage in open air, have little or no knowledge about the danger burring garbage pose to them and their environment.

Instances of burning garbage in locations such as Gardnersville on the Japanese Highway and in Paynesville along the Police Academy Road further exacerbate the environmental and health risks faced by these communities. The recent burning of garbage along the Police Academy Road in Paynesville caused serious traffic as dark smoke covered the main streets, suffocating pedestrians, impeding vehicular movements and exacerbating road and public safety.

D. Kaihenneh Sengbeh, the Founder and Executive Director of EcoMedia, emphasized the urgency of implementing effective waste management systems to address this pressing issue. Sengbeh remarked, “While the government, through city corporations, are making commendable efforts to beautify the environment, it is equally crucial to establish proper waste disposal mechanisms. Merely gathering and relocating garbage from one part of the city to another without adequate disposal infrastructure not only pollutes the environment but also endangers the health and well-being of citizens and the network.”

Sengbeh continued, “We cannot afford to collect garbage from the streets and other areas of the city only to pile them up in locations where people reside, sleep, sell and eat without proper disposal measures in place. Such practices jeopardize both their immediate surroundings and their lives.”

EcoMedia acknowledges city governments’ commitments to maintaining cleanliness and promoting environmental sustainability, as outlined in President Joseph Boakai’sAREST (Agriculture, Roads, Education, Sanitation and Tourism) agenda. However, the NGO urges authorities to translate these pledges into tangible actions that prioritize the protection of the environment and public health.

The group was established with a mission to collaborate with environmental and climate change actors in leveraging the power of the media to safeguard the environment and raise awareness about climate change. Leveraging the power of the media, EcoMedia aims to inspire positive change and collective action to protect the planet.

As an organization deeply committed to environmental preservation and public health, EcoMedia remains actively engaged in advocating for sustainable waste management practices and fostering a healthier and cleaner environment for all.