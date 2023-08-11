Wilmot Paye Launches Political War

By: Washington Tumay Watson-onewash9@gmail.com

The Montserrado County Senatorial race for the October 10 Legislative and Presidential Elections has commenced with a robust political bomb from Unity Party Candidate, Wilmot Paye against the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Candidate, Senator Saah Joseph.

Speaking Thursday, August 10, 2023, in Monrovia, Mr. Paye, the former National Chairman of the opposition Unity Party and Senatorial Candidate for Montserrado County alleged that Montserrado County Senator Saah Joseph of the Democratic Change (CDC) does not know the function of a Senator.

According to him, it is not the responsibility of a Senator to build community toilets, roads, and markets as Senator Joseph is now taking credit from the people of Montserrado County for his interventions in that direction.

Mr. Paye who has resolved to unseat Senator Joseph in the October 10 polls said the workings of a Senator is to ensure that the relevant ministries and agencies of government are giving the needy budgetary allocations to meet the developmental needs of the country through a transparent process with a robust oversight as well as appropriate laws that will benefit the country.

Mr. Paye further alleged that Senator Joseph and Representative Thomas Fallah are using their private companies to take contracts from the Government through the Ministry of Public Works and are unable to do the work but cannot reform the government money that was allotted to them for those contracts describing such as corruption and conflict of interest.

He alleged that the Minister of Public Works told the Liberian Senate that the two lawmakers’ companies defrauded the contracts and are unable to take action on an allegation that has not been independently verified by this news outlet.

Mr. Paye said it is this alleged illegal wealth the Senator is using to undertake political projects that are not in line with his functions. He also rejected public perception that Senator Joseph is the most popular candidate in the Montserrado County Senatorial race indicating that previous elections have proven that he is not popular.

With such a political bomb from the UP Candidate, Senator Joseph is engaging the various districts of Montserrado County and undertaking developmental projects that are being welcomed by community residents who are the electorates.