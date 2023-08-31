UP Is Russia’s Ally?

By: Perry B. Zordyu Email: zordyuperryb@gmail.com

Liberia’s ruling establishment, the Coalition for Democratic Change has accused the main opposition Unity Party (UP) of being an ally of Russia as the country’s Presidential and Legislative Elections draw nearer.

The ruling party accused Unity Party and by extension its Presidential Candidate, Ambassador Joseph Nyumah Boakai of soliciting the support of Russia in these elections period.

According to the Secretary General of the party, Jefferson Tamba Koijee, there were huge delegations that left the country that has gone in search of Russians and interact with them due to the desperation of Unity Party Standard-bearer, Joseph Nyumah Boakai who is opting to be President and sourcing finances for his election.

The CDC Secretary General maintained that going for Russians and bringing them into the country will not in any way stop the reelection of President George Manneh Weah and the CDC-led government.

He fears if the Russians will come and be part of the electoral process it will not speak true to democracy and certainly undermine the new Elections Law of the country.

“We cannot stop any politician of building relationship with any country, what we say to the Unity Party and its Standard-bearer is your relationship with any country should not hamper these elections,” Mayor Koijee added.

But in sharp reaction to the CDC Secretary General’s allegations, Unity Party Campaign Spokesperson, Moi Ali termed claims by the CDC as childish and has no truth in it.

Mr. Ali said the CDC Government fear that the Presidential Election will certainly be won by Ambassador Joseph Nyumah Boakai and the Unity Party and in doing so, the ruling party is finding means of making international community knowledgeable about their under development of the country.

He however called on all partisans of the Unity Party not to listen to any false propaganda that will drive them out of their political activities but rather focus to vigorously campaign for the Rescue Mission Ticket.