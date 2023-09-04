Catholic Church Mourns Father Tikpor

A respected Liberian Catholic Priest and one of the long-serving Priests of the Catholic Church of Liberia, Rev. Father Robert Tikpor has died.

It has been more than a year since the Catholic Church of Liberia announced the passing of His Grace Lewis Jerome Zeigler, Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Monrovia, late evening Friday, August 12, at the Catholic Hospital where he has been battling illness.

Now, another Catholic prelate, Rev. Father Robert Tokpor has succumbed to the cold hands of death. President George Manneh Weah has expressed profound sadness over the passing of respected Liberian Catholic Priest, Rev. Father Robert Tikpor.

Father Tikpor, as he was affectionately called, died on Thursday, August 31, at the age of 96 following a period of illness. The prelate was the oldest Liberian Catholic Priest and one of the longest-serving. He twice served as a National Orator at official programs marking the country’s Independence Day celebration.

Father Tikpor was a vocal critic of vices in Liberian society. President Weah has described his passing as a sad moment for the country noting that Liberia will remember the deceased’s longstanding service to the Church and the country.

“His courage to speak up against ills regardless of who was involved helped strengthen our democracy,” the President said.

He called on the Church and Liberians, in general to honor the memory of the fallen Catholic Priest while conveying his deepest condolence to the Priest’s family and the Catholic Church in Liberia. The Liberian Leader urged the bereaved family and Church to take solace in the Lord.