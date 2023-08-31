Did PYJ Threatened To Kill Rep. Kargon?

BY Melvin Zawolo Doloquee/ Nimba County

Nimba County Senator Prince Y. Johnson who is seeking reelection for his third term in Nimba County has reportedly threatened to go after District# 4 Representative, Gunpue L. Kargon who is also seeking reelection.

The New Republic, Nimba County correspondent disclosed that following recent attacks on one of the vehicles belonging to Senator Johnson by some citizens of Gabor Wehplay, the home of Representative Kargon, Senator Prince Johnson claimed that his attackers were supporters of Representative Kargon though his claim is yet to be verified.

Our correspondent said following the incident, Senator Prince Johnson in a telephone conversation, placed a call to Representative Kargon and threatened to go after him (Kargon) on grounds that the lawmaker and others were in a meeting to plan the attacks carried out against him.

“Gunpue Kargon, you were in a meeting, someone from the meeting is here with me I know your plans and I saw it today,” Senator Prince Johnson accused the Nimba County lawmaker.

Our correspondent said in the cell phone conversation, Senator Prince Johnson openly threatened to paid people to get at Representative Kargon.

The Nimba County political ‘godfather,’ did not explain more about how he’s planning to get at Representative Kargon.

On a local radio station in Ganta, Nimba County, some of the callers referred to Senator Prince Johnson’s statement as reconciliatory and not intended to unit citizens of the county.

It can be recalled that in the home town of Representative Kargon, Senator Prince Johnson called on Nimba citizens not to support the reelection bid of President George Weah and Representative Kargon on grounds that Representative Kargon has betrayed them (citizens) after he asked them to disengage with the ruling party.

Senator Prince Johnson blamed the CDC government which he fully supported in the 2017 Presidential and Legislative Elections that brought untold sufferings to Liberians including Nimbaians.

It can be recalled that during the 2017 elections, Senator Prince Johnson was seen in various towns and villages in Nimba County encouraging Nimbaians to vote for Mr. Weah but today, the story has changed.

Addressing reporters at his house in Ganta, Representative Kargon said he will not be ungrateful to betray President Weah on grounds that the Liberian leader has and continues to carry out more developmental activities across the country including Nimba County and has made him (Rep. Kargon) proud.

The Nimba County District#4 Representative vowed to turn over his district and the county to President Weah.

Senator Prince Johnson is on record of saying that former Senator Thomas Grupee and others tried him and they felt the consequences. Senator Johnson’s statement has opened another debate in the county as more citizens are demanding that he retract his statement.

According to them, a leader cannot speak in such manner to the point that he had to use some uncivilized words to make his point.

According to the citizens, there is a need for Sen. Johnson to continue with unity which will bring Namibians together rather than helping to divide the citizens.