Liberia News: UNKNOWN MEN ENTERED MY COMPOUND

Monrovia-April-10-TNR:Former Assistant Minister for Information Services at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs & Tourism Daniel Nuxe Thomas has alarmed over mysterious attempts to set his home ablaze.

According to Thomas, Saturday night he was awakened by the abrupt switch off of his home power, at which time he discovered that unknown person had sprinkled gasoline around his compound in the Du port Road.

He said the gasoline smell spread across the compound around his vehicles, children’s windows, door and main entrance of his house.

The former Assistant Minister said it is the third time he has been attacked by unknown people since after the election.

Thomas was one of many supporters of the CDC who campaigned rigorously for the reelection of former President George Weah on radio, social media and in the communities.

He is calling on Liberia National Police for an immediate investigation in the attempted arson attacks on his life.

The former Assistant Minister at the Ministry of Information, Cultural & Tourism further alleged that his residence was evaded by some unknown men early Sunday morning.

Former Assistant Minister Thomas alleged that during the incident, the intruders cut his electricity and spilled gasoline around his residence and wasted gas in the room of his daughters.

“They wasted gas on my vehicle and didn’t touch anything in the compound. I was awakened by the sudden outage of the current and noticed the situation,” he further alleged.

He further, “I created a scene to scare off the intruders and later realized that my gasoline generator line was opened and ran through my kitchen I alerted my neighbors, and we were able to call the community folks. The intruders escaped and I was unharmed.”

“This is the third attack on my life after elections. I can’t say for a fact what’s going on but I’m calling on the Government of Liberia to arrest this situation before others as myself gets affected,” he among other things, concluded.