Liberia News: STRENGTHENING ACTIVITY

Monrovia-April-10-TNR:The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), through its dedicated support to the Liberian education system, specifically through the USAID Education Systems Strengthening Activity (USAID ESSA), supported the development of a research agenda under the theme of accountability. Through the conduct of a learning agenda workshop, key education stakeholders assembled to explore knowledge gaps that exists in the strive towards strengthening the accountability system in the Liberian education system.

The learning agenda workshop convened 68 education stakeholders at Mamba Point Hotel in Monrovia. This diverse group comprised Ministry of Education (MoE) officials at both the national and subnational levels, representatives from Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), and members of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs). Together, they explored various factors influencing accountability in the education service delivery chain, especially looking into drivers and barriers to progress in this crucial area.

Participants at the workshop were presented with initial findings from the application of the RISE diagnostic tool, a comprehensive framework for understanding the education system. This diagnostic approach scrutinizes key education system actors and elements; examining the interplays of accountability dynamics that produce or undermine learning. The workshop concluded with the articulation and prioritization of learning themes. Five pertinent learning questions were selected for forthcoming research studies on accountability.

In her remarks, USAID Global Director at the Center for Education in Washington D.C., Ms. Allyson Wainer expressed appreciation for the gathering of education stakeholders to craft a learning agenda geared towards improving learning outcomes. She emphasized that Liberia is facing a fundamental crisis in basic education, underscoring the critical role of data in addressing this challenge.

In his address, the Deputy Minister of Education for Administration, who represented the Minister of Education, Atty. James Armah Massaquoi highlighted the significance of the ESSA intervention as a source of optimism amidst ongoing challenges, especially its emphasis on the decentralization imperative. He conveyed gratitude for the longstanding partnership between Liberia and USAID in strengthening Liberia’s education system.