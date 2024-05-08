Liberia News: POWER STRUGGLE HITS MOVEE

By: Washington Tumay Watson

Monrovia-May-08-2024-TNR:Power struggle seems to be rocking the foundation of the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE), as its Executive Committee has announced the dethronement of National Chairman, Mr. Robert Sammie.

MOVEE’s Secretary General, Jeremiah Paye, disclosed that the EC’s decision is in line with the party’s constitution and a precedence in which former National Charman Dan Saryee was removed, thus allowing him (Sammie) to become National Chairman.

Mr. Paye stated on State Radio that Article VI Section 2(a) of MOVEE’s 2016 By-laws & Constitution gives the Executive Committee -the highest decision-making body in the absence of National Convention– the right to such action against any of its leaders.

He also quoted “Article XIV Section 5(a) of MOVEE‘s 2016 Bi-laws and Constitution that a simple majority of members of the EC is needed to effect all decisions, including administrative decisions; taking disciplinary actions against executives and members in violations of the party’s By-Laws & Constitution and effecting some changes in the party’s county and national leadership structures.’

Mr. Paye furthered that the new leadership will shortly embark on formulating the party’s structure and focus on making the party viable to the public as one of the critical political parties.

But in response, the embattled National Chairman, Robert Sammie told the New Republic that those alleging that he has been removed from the Chairmanship of MOVEE do not have such authority to remove him.

“What I can tell you is they do not have any authority. However, there is a plan for a peaceful transition of leadership in the party,” Sammie disclosed but did not elaborate in detail concerning the planned transition.

Mr. Sammie furthered, “For now, we are focused on building relations and healing from the scars of the political campaign. The time for the campaign is over. It is time for governance, we don’t have time for renegades because we know who sent them and their motives.”

Mr. Sammie is presently on foreign mission by the past government of President George M. Weah.