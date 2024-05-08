Liberia News: VEEP KOUNG CAUTIONS JUSTICE ACTORS

Monrovia-May-08-2024-TNR:Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung has cautioned Justice Actors to execute the principles which underpin the rule of law and ensure access to an independent judiciary that guarantees the protection of the rights of all under the law.

Speaking Tuesday May 7, 2024 at the opening of the International Association of Judges week-long conference, Vice President Koung reminded justice actors that where the rule of law is not upheld, it breeds discontent, which in return leads to disruption and instability.

He said judges roles remain critical to the functioning of a society, particularly in this new information age.

He added that Liberia under the leadership of President Joseph Nyumah Boakai declared the adherence to the rule of law as one of his government’s pillars for good governance as enshrined in the ARREST Agenda.

“Our government will continue to support the Liberian Judiciary to safeguard the adherence to the rule of law and the equitable dispensation of Justice,” Vice President assured.

He added, “We anticipate stimulating and robust deliberation at this 2024 Annual Regional Group of the International Association of Judges which will share experiences and recommend best practice in dispensing justice in the new Information Age.”

The ongoing conference is being organized under the theme,“Judiciary in Contemporary Times: Dispensing Justice in the New Information Age.”

The Liberian Vice President said, “Today across the African continent, our society is being shaped by the advent of the New Information Age with the digital revolution reaching some of our most remote villages, information emanating from our respective capital cities has accessible to our people faster than even before.”

He concluded by saying that the use of various social media platforms has also created a digital town hall where the views and aspirations of most of our people are being echoed adding that the new Information Age has also generated exposure and connection to the rest of the world.

For her part, ECOWAS Ambassador to Liberia, Josephine Nkrumah said it’s important for Justice Actors to cope with the new Information Age in dispensing justice. Ambassador Nkrumah added that the new Information Age is gradually taking over and no one is exceped to the new age. “Dispensing justice will help people to feel save in the new Information Age,” she added.

At the opening of the conference, the President of the National Association of Trial Judges of Liberia, Judge Nancy Sammy did the recognition of the guests and delivered a special message.

The ongoing conference has many presenters who were assigned various topics to present and thereafter followed by questions and comments from the audience.

Garmah Lomo (contributor)