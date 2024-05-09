Liberia News: OVER 50, 000 STUDENTS TO SIT WASSCE

Monrovia-May-09-2024-TNR:The head of the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has disclosed that over 50,000 senior students across the country will sit this year’s West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

According to Dale Gbote, the head of WAEC-Liberia, this is the first time in two decades for WAEC to receive such huge number of candidates, something he said brings relief to parents and guidance.

The head of WAEC-Liberia maintained that despite challenges facing the institution, the exam is set to be administered in May 15 to June 5, 2024.

He further disclosed that the candidates who are expected to sit the WASSCE in Liberia will be participating in the exam with candidates from Guinea and other Anglophone countries in West Africa.

Mr. Gbotoe said about 50,410 students from various high schools in the country are expected to take the exam. He disclosed that students from Montserrado County constitute 75 percent of the total number of students taking this year’s exam.

He maintained that 975 schools across the country are expected to write the exam adding that of this number, 790 are private schools representing 69.42% while 185 are public schools representing 18.17%, he added that candidates are to take 9 subjects comprising of 24 papers.

Speaking during the Ministry of Information regular press briefing Tuesday, the WAEC-Liberia boss urged participating schools to take heel of various regulations and work in accordance with the established protocol.

Meanwhile, Mr. Gbotoe has disclosed that the government of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has paid part of the US$5 million owed by the Liberian Government to WAEC Office.

President Boakai recently disclosed that of the US$ 5 million by government his administration has paid US$3.5 million to WAEC thus paving the way for Liberian students to sit this year’s exam and also increase the number of students sitting the exam this year.