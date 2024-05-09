Liberia News: LPRC RUBBISHES PETROLEUM SHORTAGE RUMORS

Monrovia-May-09-2024-TNR:The Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC) has strongly rubbished rumors of a looming petroleum shortage on the Liberian market.

Recently, there have been rumors in some quarters of an acute petroleum shortage on the market thus making it difficult for the citizenry to commute and do business.

But speaking Wednesday on Bushrod Island, the Managing Director of LPRC Mr. Amos Tweh described the Information as malicious, untrue, and unfounded aimed at creating panic among citizens.

Tweh added that the LPRC has enough stock of petroleum products both on the market and in the reserves of the Company. The Managing Director of the Liberian House used the medium to warn players in the petroleum sector who contemplating on creating artificial shortages to immediately desist.

Tweh made the assertions during the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding between LPRC and STRATCOM a Ghanaian Petroleum Company. The consummated deal seeks to authorize Stratcom to join Petroleum importers in Liberia to import Petroleum products to Liberia.

Tweh intimated that the deal will address artificial shortages, scarcity of petroleum products, qualities and quantities of petroleum products, and affordability of the products for the people of Liberia.