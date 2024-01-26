Liberia News : LCN Graduates Over 100 Students In Teacher Training

By: Perry B. Zordyu

Monrovia-Jan-26-TNR: As part of boosting the education sector in the Boakai-Koung Administration, the Liberia Community Network through Teacher Development and Continuing Education has graduated over 100 students after completing three months of intensive teacher training.

The Liberia Community Network is an institution under the Ministry of Education aimed at providing training for teachers in and around Montserrado County for a betterment of school going kids.

During the 6th graduation ceremony held at the Ann Sandell Independent School in Paynesville, the Chairperson of the Department of Early Childhood Education at the University of Liberia, Madam Jebbeh Gray cautioned the over 100 graduates to possess the ability to fight the odds and to build a well-recognized nation through education.

Madam Gray said trained and effective teachers have the zest of producing well-refined quality students for the betterment of the nation. The Early Childhood Educationalist furthered stressed that teachers have the power to influence the identity of students and as such they must provide and build the future of all pupils.

“You graduates remember that teachers play a vital role in every given society and no nation can progress and succeed without teachers,” she added. She maintained that in other to have a successful education sector, teachers should adopt to the current educational system for the global market that can be developed through professional knowledge.

Madam Gray however called on graduates to utilize skill potentially through adequate knowledge stating that they should not underestimate the power of teaching a teacher has in the educational sector.

“Teacher training is the heart beat of MOE adding to utilize the ethics and discipline of education. Remember, everyone in the class is considered a gravity of force that needs to be carefully looked at and always remember to serve humanity and build a future generation,” Madam Jebbeh Gray added.

Meanwhile, the over 100 graduates came from both Margibi and Montserrado Counties respectively