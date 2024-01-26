Liberia News: JNB Names 4 Females In Latest Cabinet List

Monrovia-Jan-26-TNR: As the issue of gender inclusion is being highlighted, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has nominated additional officials to positions in government affecting the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Agriculture, Commerce and Industry, Education, the Liberia Revenue Authority, and the National Drug Enforcement Agency.

This latest nomination includes three females who are to head key positions in the Boakai-Koung administration. This is an indication that the newly elected Liberian leader is interested in including women in the decision-making process of the country.

According to an Executive Mansion release, those nominated by the President include, Madam Sara Beysolow-Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Dr. J. Alexander Neatah, Minister of Agriculture, Mr. Amin Modad, Minister of Commerce & Industry; Dr. Jarso Jallah Saygbe, Minister of Education; Dr.Louise Kpoto, Minister of Health; Mr. Dorbor Jallah, Commissioner General, Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) and Mr. Abraham Kromah, Director, Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA).

At the same time, President Boakai has with immediate effect appointed Kula Fofana as Presidential Press Secretary. The young Liberian professional has a solid background in women and girls advocacy as well as empowerment.

Kula who also contested a Senatorial By-election in Grand Cape Mount County but lost is most popular among the youth, students, and communities. She also has a strong foundation in public relations and communications respectively.

The latest appointment by President Boakai brings to thirteen with four females occupying key positions to include, Foreign Affairs, Education, Health, and now Presidential Press Secretary respectively.

The release noted that the nominations made on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate where applicable.