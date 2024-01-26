Liberia News: Speaker Koffa Appoints Additional C’ttees

Monrovia-Jan-26-TNR: House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa has appointed key Committee of the House of Representatives.

This should have been done earlier than now but the Speaker said members of that body were able to send in their Irreplacesible areas of interest on time thus causing them to delay the appointment.

Although those lawmakers who supported the opposite side during the Speakership election are yet to be placed on major Committees as chairpersons, the House Speaker has said more names are still pending.

Those appointed committee Chairpersons included, Ways Means Finance Development headed by CDC’s Dixon Siebo, Judiciary to Michael Thomas who supported Koffa’s Speakership, Public Accounts & Expenditure was taken over by Clarence Gar, Maritime, Frank Saah Foko Jr., Investment & Concession, P. Mike Jury.

Others are, Mines & Energy Natural Resource, chaired by Eugene Kollie, Good Governance and Reform chaired by Foday Fahnbulleh while Hydro Carbon is chaired by Richard Nagbe Koon who knows nothing about Hydro-carbon and National Security chaired by Musa Hassan Bility who is also far from Security.

The Speaker named Matthew Joe as Chair of Public Works & Rural Development, Zinneh Norman as Chair of Agriculture, Forestry & Fisheries while the Health Committee was chaired by Julie Wiah, State Enterprises, Commissions, and Autonomous Agencies chaired by Ellen Attoh Wreh, and Post & Telecommunications chaired by Ivar K. Jones.

The youth & Sports committee was sent to Bintu Massaley, Commerce & Industry chaired by Alex Noah, the Committee on Transport was headed by Siafa Momo Kpoto, and Contracts & Monopolies was chaired by Abu Kamara.