Liberia News: I WILL NOT TOLERATE CORRUPTION

By Mark N. Mengonfia

Monrovia-February-23-TNR:President Joseph Nyumah Boakai Sr. has commissioned members of his cabinet with a caution that he will not tolerate corruption.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony yesterday at the Executive Mansion, the Liberian President said, “Let it be known that we will not tolerate corruption and pilferage from the people’s coffers, as those found to be in breach of our anti-graft laws will give account and pay the price. As they say, a hint to the wise is enough.”

He furthered that public service was not an entitlement indicating that it is an opportunity to give back to country and fellow citizens.

President Boakai said the commissioned officials’ compatriots have entrusted them with a responsibility to deliver the service they need adding, “It is, therefore, incumbent upon you to give it everything by putting your talent and energy into what, frankly, has been described as the sweetest fruit of all service.”

He told them that they must rise above the privilege and trappings of their official roles and find fulfillment in the joy of genuinely transforming the country. “I desire to see you carry out your responsibilities with the utmost professionalism and compassion as we together think Liberia, Love Liberia, and Build Liberia,” the President intoned.

Additionally, President Boakai said, “We will expect Ministers and heads of agencies to demonstrate their capabilities and competencies in achieving our goals, including the execution of immediate interventions in the 100-day deliverable plan.”

He told the commissioned Cabinet members that they are the highest decision-making body of the government and as such they must perform at the highest level, delivering on the government’s priorities to achieve the developmental agenda set for the next six years.

The President acknowledged the power of the three branches of the Liberian Government thus stating that, “We do not intend to pursue this development path without productive engagements with the other bodies. We, therefore, expect the Legislature and the Judiciary to do their part by fully working with us to improve the lives of our citizens.”

According to him, to ensure productivity, they will work with others on a key project-the Performance Management Compliance System-to help improve performance and encourage an open, transparent and accountable government.

He added that the integral to this dream is the requirement that every Cabinet Minister and head of agency signs a performance contract as a way of not only ensuring that deliverables are met but also enhancing efficiency within the government.

“In addition, I am mandating all officials of the government to immediately declare their assets to comply with anti-graft regulations as required, and more importantly, ensure the promotion of integrity in public service,” he told the body.