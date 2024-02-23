Liberia News: BOAKAI’S CONTROVERSIAL TRAVEL

By Mark N. Mengonfia

Monrovia-February-23-TNR:The House of Representatives has cited Liberia’s Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Presidential Affairs to account for President Joseph Nyumah Boakai’s recent travels outside of Liberia.

Their appearance which is slated for Tuesday, February 27, 2024 was triggered by a communication from MontserradoCounty District #10 Representatives, Yeke Y. Kolubah. In his communication, Rep. Kolubah requested that august body to invite the two officials to respond to costs of the President and his Vice President various travels.

The lawmakers also said they will want to know from the President’s officials the owner of the private plane used by Vice President Jeremiah K. Koung since it is been speculated that the owner of the plane is the Vice President’s friend.

Also, it is expected that the two government officials provide details about the expenditures of the respective trips, provide pictorial evidences of the President’s visit, detailed information about individuals who traveled with the Liberian chief executive.

Rep. Kolubah told his colleagues that they have cried on the issues of corruption pointing out accountability and transparency which he said are amongst issues that led to the failure of the Weah-led Government, especially for the failure of its reelection.

“When sample of those things start to come out, it is our responsibility to erect check-points so that they cannot go out of hand before trying to arrest the situation,” he said.

Additionally, the one-time Unity Party best man said, “Considering that we don’t want to do business as usual, we crave the indulgence of this august body to invite the Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Presidential Affairs to appear before Plenary of the House to provide detailed information.”

When the communication was read, serious commotion erupted in the chamber of the House of Representatives as some lawmakers said it was unprecedented for the President’s travels to be highlighted as discussion point when they have serious other national issues to be discussed.

Nimba County District Six Representative, Dorwohn Twain Gleekia of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) argued that there are people who are responsible to address said issues during reporting and not to question the President.

Representative Foday Fahnbulleh of Bong County District Seven, said he would have voted were the entity responsible for the President travels was invited and not the President. “If it is true that the President traveled on a private jet, than we want to know,” the Nimba County District Seven Representative said.

After much discussion on the matter, a motion was raised for the Minister of Finance and the Minister of State for presidential affairs be made to appear before full Plenary to respond to the issues raised by the Montserrado County District #10 lawmaker.

The two officials are expected to appear before Plenary of the House next week Tuesday, February 27, 2024.