Liberia News: PROSTITUTES, GAY BATTLE



Monrovia-February-23-TNR:Some girls who consider themselves ‘mid-night queens’ are not happy with many young men whom they say are sabotaging their business at night and will soon attack them if they continue to disrupt their activities.

Most of the girls whom our reporter spoke with at various places from Senny Bar, Paynesville, No Stress, Rehab, Viewpoint, Japanese Freeway, and other places said most men who go out at these places are gay and they do not express interest in doing ‘business’ with them.

“I think what some of these fine men doing here is bad. When we go around them, thinking that they will come to us, we see them talking with their friend man. Sometimes, we see them going into short time places with them,” one lady who identified herself as RB said at Senny Bar in Paynesville.

She added; “We will one day beat some of them on the block. They are taking away some of our customers. The men they take can be good customers for us. But this is not good at all.”

For Janet, she said, “God did not say man should love to man. God said man loves to a woman. But this time now, these stupid fergae boys spread all over here. When you go to them, they do not even look at your face. I can get them dam vex.”

According to her, one night, while going along with her boyfriend, one person she identified as Gay called him.

“He was brave to call my boy. My boy was vexed and talked to him. I do not know what is wrong with them. For them to come to us, they will be looking for their friend man.” She added. “Most of those fergae boys are fine, fine.”

At View Point, the story was almost the same. “We are not happy with the fergae boys. They are spoiling our business,” Mame girl said.

When asked whether they will report to the police the action of the Gay, she replied, “I stupid to tell the police? You think I do not know what we are doing here is bad too. You think why we cannot do our work in the day and only in the night? We come on the block in the night.”

Her friend Pinky interrupted, “We will not tell no policeman. They will get the news one day that we na beat Fergae people. The time the police will come over to look for us, they will not see us. This is the owner of the job. Da our working place. If they want to look for their friend man, let them go to different place, but not to come shorten our men.”

When the reporter contacted the police officer on the scene at View Point, he said, “What the girls are doing is illegal under our law. Let them try to beat someone here; that is the time they will know the law. I think they should mind their own business here. But the day we see them even attempting, we will arrest them.”