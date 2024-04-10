Liberia News: LAND CONFLICT BREEDS IN WROTO TOWN

By, Washington Tumay Watson

Monrovia-April-10-TNR:Montserrado County District #9 Representative, Frank Saah Foko is alarmed over the rising land conflict in the Wroto Town Community.

Representative Foko disclosed that inhabitants of Wroto Town have petitioned him concerning the imminent land dispute with a family whom he did not name and the residents.

Speaking Monday to the media in Monrovia, the Montserrado County lawmaker said a family is claiming ownership of the entire Wroto town something he indicated is untrue.

According to Rep. Foko, since he was a child his parents and other residents have owned their properties within Wroto Town legally contrary to those families who are allegedly claiming ownership.

He noted that some big hands are allegedly using their political connections to take away the legitimate properties of the poor people.

The CDC Lawmaker further mentioned that the family has requested a survey of the entire WrotoTown without notification to the residents and public service announcement in line with the law through the Liberia Land Authority.

Rep. Foko said such attitude on the part of the family has the propensity to instigate conflict that will undermine the peace and development of the country.

He used the interview to call on President Joseph Boakai to intervene as a means of preventing the looming land conflict in his district.

Representative Foko indicated that he will send a communication to the Liberian Leader Joseph Boakaiinforming him of the critical nature of imminent land conflict that needs urgent attention.

He promised to communicate to Plenary of the House of Representatives to invite authorities of the Liberia Land Authority to address the breeding land conflict.

Rep. Foko vowed to resist any attempt by the family to allegedly use their political power to illegally remove his people from the district.