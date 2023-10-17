“If Not For ArcelorMittal, There Would’ve Been No Nimba University Today”

In the heart of Liberia, the symbiotic relationship between Nimba University and ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) has become a cornerstone for educational growth and development.

The Dean of the College of Engineering and Geosciences at Nimba University, Emmanuel A. Donseah, recently emphasized the indispensable role AML has played in sustaining the university’s essence, tagging AML as the Backbone of Nimba University.

Donseah revealed in a candid interview with journalists that the consistent and substantial financial support from ArcelorMittal Liberia has been a lifeline for Nimba University.

A significant annual sum of US$50,000, generously provided by AML, serves as the mainstay of the university’s financial stability, especially amid the challenging backdrop of limited funding from the government.

“The US$50,000 yearly contribution from ArcelorMittal is a vital pillar upon which Nimba University relies to meet essential administrative expenses,” remarked Dean Donseah.

This consistent financial backing plays a pivotal role in ensuring the smooth functioning and growth of the academic institution.

Notably, this financial aid isn’t just a lifeline for Nimba University; it represents a larger investment in the nation’s future.

Dean Donsean highlighted the pride the university takes in its collaborative efforts with AML, aiming to cultivate a new generation of skilled Liberians well-versed in the technical disciplines crucial for the mining sector within Liberia.

He stated, “Our partnership with AML has proven successful, and we wholeheartedly appreciate the continuous contributions made by the company to Nimba University.”

Expressing confidence in this partnership, Dean Donseah asserted, “I can confidently say that if it were not for AML, there would be no Nimba University.”

He emphasized the punctuality and reliability with which the company meets its obligations to the university, ensuring a steady inflow of funds to support the institution’s functions.

Looking ahead, Donseah conveyed optimism about strengthening the collaboration with AML in diverse ways that will ultimately benefit not only the students of Nimba University but also the entire nation of Liberia.

This symbiotic partnership remains a beacon of hope, illustrating how corporate support can significantly impact the educational landscape, foster academic excellence, and ultimately transform lives and communities.

On June 20, 2023 the Management of ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) presented a check of Fifty Thousand (US$50,000) United States Dollars to Nimba University as part of its annual support to the institution, in line with its Mineral Development Agreement.

Presenting the check on behalf of AML’s Chief Executive Officer Jozephus Coenen, Mr. Samuel Stevquoah, and the head of Corporate Services reaffirmed the company’s commitment to the education, training, and development of Liberians, especially the young people.

He emphasized that as long as ArcelorMittal is operating in Liberia it will continue to work to cement its relationship with the Liberian people, the government, and all stakeholders to make sure that its presence in the communities is always felt in the most powerful and resourceful way, beyond the commitments of the company’s Mineral Development Agreement (MDA).

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the National Commission on Higher Education, Dr. Edward Wonkeryor has applauded the support of ArcelorMittal Liberia to the Nimba University, formerly the Nimba County Community College.