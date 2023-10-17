Fire Guts Buchanan Port

An Afternoon fire disaster that gutted the port of Buchanan in Grand Bassa County has damaged the entire facilities including boats that dotted the port on Sunday.

According to our correspondent in the county, the incident which occurred late Sunday afternoon inflicted serious damages at the Buchanan Port thus leaving one person severely burned.

The commercial boats owned by both Liberians and ForeignNationals are involved in the transportation of goods from Buchanan to Sinoe, Rivercess, and other parts of the country through the port of Buchanan.

According to a report gathered by our correspondent in Bassa, a man believed to be in his early 40s identified as Stephen Mensah who is said to be the Chief Engineer for the commercial boats at the port was overtaken by the afternoon fire in one of the boats in which the fire began while he was reportedly working on the engine.

Mr. Stephen Mensah is currently at the Liberian Government Hospital in Buchanan undergoing medical treatment for his wounds following the fire disaster.

According to our Grand Bassa County Correspondent, Reuben Bier none of the main facilities of the port was affected by the fire. The Port of Buchanan is the second largest in Liberia andgenerates a huge amount of revenue in Liberia.

The Port of Buchanan was established as a settlement for black emigrants from the United States in the 1800s. The emigrants named the settlement in honor of Elliott Cresson, a Philadelphia merchant and Pennsylvania Colonization Society founder who funded their voyage to Liberia.

However, calm has been restored at the port through the intervention of the Liberia National Fire Service in Buchanan with the help of ArcelorMittal, a giant steel company operating in Liberia.