LIBERIA NEWS: Defense Minister steps Down

MONROVIA-Feb 12-The Minister of National Defense, Maj./Gen. Prince C. Johnson, iii, has tendered his resignation following a series of protests from army wives.

His letter was turned in late Sunday, presidential sources told this paper. The source said, he did not want any problem and needed peace.

Following his appointment, a group of soldier wives protested against him because he mismanaged their funds. But he denied all allegations.

“Yes, he indeed sent in his resignation yesterday but they have been trying to find a way out,” the source said.

Before he was appointed minister of Defense, he served as Chief of Staff under the previous regime of President George Weah. He has been the fore for over 18 years.

Some of the protesting women told this paper on Monday that he mismanaged funds belonging to them.

“He used our money and nothing happened to him. Then they appointed him minister? We say no to it. We say, we do not want him,” one angry protesting lady, Marie said.