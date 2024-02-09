Liberia News: Boakai Finally Declares Assets



Monrovia-Feb-9-TNR: After pronouncing his declaration of assets on Wednesday, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai yesterday, February 8, 2024, officially declared his assets to the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission office in Congo Town, Monrovia.

Though details of his declaration of assets to the LACC are yet to be established by the media, the Liberian leader said the country needs leaders who will say something and do them.

“I took my drug test, and today I declared my assets. They are all in fulfillment of my promise to the Liberian people,” he added.

Speaking to reporters following the completion of the process, President Boakai said if Liberia wants to prosper, to develop and make the country a better place, then it is time to do the right thing.

“So today, February 8, 2024, I have declared my assets and this is to make sure that what I have brought to the table is what I have and in the future, I can be judge by them,” the Liberian leader told Executive Mansion Reporters.

He pointed out that he is currently pursuing commitments made to the Liberian people during his inaugural address as part of his hundred days plans in office reemphasizing and reassuring the Liberian people that he remains committed to them and will deliver.

“I tell people that I am not here for the Presidency but to make sure that the country have a new beginning in honesty, transparency, and to make sure that it serves the Liberian people,” President Boakai noted.

Meanwhile, it is expected in the coming days that the LACC will make public the Liberian leader’s assets, which he has already declared to them as part of transparency and accountability, including best practices.