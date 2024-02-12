LIBERIA NEWS: President Boakai accepts Defense Minister’s resignation

MONROVIA Feb 12 The president of Liberia has accepted the resignation of the Minister of National Defense, Mr. Prince C. Johnson.
A statement issued Monday from the presidency said.
“President of the Republic of Liberia and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr., has received and accepted a letter of resignation from the recently confirmed Minister of National Defense, Mr. Prince C. Johnson,” it said.
The statement said, “In his letter, the Minister of National Defense outlined his reasons for his action noting that due to the current political and civil disturbances occasioned by the protest of women believed to be wives of servicemen, he has decided to resign and preserve the peace and security of the State.”
The President expressed gratitude to Minister Johnson for his invaluable service to the country and described him as a patriot.
In another development, the President has instructed the Army to ensure all those impeding the free movement of people and vehicles through actions that blocked major thoroughfares across the country to immediately remove themselves and allow the Government to resolve their grievances.
fantastic publish, very informative. I’m wondering why the other experts of
this sector don’t notice this. You must proceed your writing.
I’m sure, you’ve a great readers’ base already!
What’s up, its good paragraph on the topic of media print, we all
be aware of media is a fantastic source of data.
With havin so much written content do you ever run into
any issues of plagorism or copyright violation? My
blog has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either created myself or outsourced but
it appears a lot of it is popping it up all over the
internet without my authorization. Do you know any techniques to help protect against content from being stolen? I’d genuinely appreciate it.
At this time it appears like Drupal is the best blogging platform out there right now.
(from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?