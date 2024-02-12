LIBERIA NEWS: President Boakai accepts Defense Minister’s resignation

MONROVIA Feb 12 The president of Liberia has accepted the resignation of the Minister of National Defense, Mr. Prince C. Johnson.

A statement issued Monday from the presidency said.

“President of the Republic of Liberia and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr., has received and accepted a letter of resignation from the recently confirmed Minister of National Defense, Mr. Prince C. Johnson,” it said.

The statement said, “In his letter, the Minister of National Defense outlined his reasons for his action noting that due to the current political and civil disturbances occasioned by the protest of women believed to be wives of servicemen, he has decided to resign and preserve the peace and security of the State.”

The President expressed gratitude to Minister Johnson for his invaluable service to the country and described him as a patriot.

In another development, the President has instructed the Army to ensure all those impeding the free movement of people and vehicles through actions that blocked major thoroughfares across the country to immediately remove themselves and allow the Government to resolve their grievances.