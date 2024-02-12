LIBERIA NEWS: President Boakai accepts Defense Minister’s resignation

By New Republic Liberia

MONROVIA Feb 12 The president of Liberia has accepted the resignation of the Minister of National Defense, Mr. Prince C. Johnson.

A statement issued Monday from the presidency said.

“President of the Republic of Liberia and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr., has received and accepted a letter of resignation from the recently confirmed Minister of National Defense, Mr. Prince C. Johnson,” it said.

The statement said, “In his letter, the Minister of National Defense outlined his reasons for his action noting that due to the current political and civil disturbances occasioned by the protest of women believed to be wives of servicemen, he has decided to resign and preserve the peace and security of the State.”

The President expressed gratitude to Minister Johnson for his invaluable service to the country and described him as a patriot.

In another development, the President has instructed the Army to ensure all those impeding the free movement of people and vehicles through actions that blocked major thoroughfares across the country to immediately remove themselves and allow the Government to resolve their grievances.

New Republic Liberia

Alphonso Toweh

Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets  including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and  did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters 
 He holds first  MA with honors in International  Relations and a  candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict  Resolution from the University of Liberia. 

