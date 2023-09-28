CACC Calls On Presidential Candidates To Commit To Combating Academic Crimes

The Campaigner for Academic Crimes Court (CACC) calls upon presidential candidates in Liberia’s upcoming general and presidential elections to commit steadfastly to combat academic crimes within the nation.

Atty. Jeremiah Samuel Dugbo, I., emphasized that the transformation of Liberia must commence with the education sector. He stressed that Liberia’s development, like that of developed nations, relies on the collective contributions of its brightest minds. This goal can only be achieved by placing a high value on academic integrity and implementing measures to eliminate fraudulent credentials from our educational system.

Atty. Dugbo lamented the unfortunate neglect of this critical issue in the candidates’ campaign messages, despite the significant threat it poses to the country’s human development. He urges all presidential candidates to incorporate the promotion of academic integrity and the fight against academic crimes into their campaign platforms.

Atty. Dugbo, a licensed Liberian lawyer, and Independent Legal Research and Tax Consultant, is dedicated to advocating for the CACC’s legal initiatives and serves as one of its interim heads.

The Campaigner for Academic Crimes Court is a registered non-profit organization operating under Liberian law. It boasts technical and professional expertise in research facilitation and is a prominent advocate for upholding academic integrity in Liberia.