LIBERIA NEWS:Boakai appoints  Mines, Justice, and Labor ministers

By New Republic Liberia

MONROVIA, Feb 13-The President of Liberia, Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has appointed Mr. Wilmot Paye, Minister, Ministry of Mines & Energy (MME) as well as Cllr. Oswald Tweh and Cllr. Cooper Kruah affecting Justices and Labor

Cllr. Oswald Tweh, Minister, Ministry of Justice (MOJ), replacing Cllr. Cooper Kruah, whose appointment was stalled due to his close ties with Nimba County Senator, Prince Johnson. Cllr. Kruah now goes as minister of Labor.

He once served as president of the Chambers of Commerce

Other appointments are,

  1. Mr. William K. Mulbah, Deputy Inspector General for Administration, Liberia National Police (LNP)
  2. Atty. J. Nelson Freeman, Deputy Inspector General for Operations, Liberia National Police (LNP)
  3. Mr. Simeon Frank, Deputy Inspector General for Crime Services, Liberia National Police (LNP)
  4. Ms. Sadatu L.M Reeves, Deputy Inspector General for Training & Manpower Development, Liberia National Police (LNP)
  5. Cllr. Oswald Tweh, Minister, Ministry of Justice (MOJ)
  6. Mr. Wilmot Paye, Minister, Ministry of Mines & Energy (MME)
  7. Mr. Augustine S. Karpeh, Deputy Minister for Post, Ministry of Post & Telecommunication (MPT)
  8. Ms. Charlene Taylor, Assistant Minister for Afro-Asian Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA)
  9. Mr. Rudolph Gbee Natt, Deputy Minister for Roads and Rails, Ministry of Transport (MOT)
  10. Ms. Patience B. Randall, Registrar General, Liberian Business Registry (LBR)
  11. Mr. Sayweh Tunny Copper, Assistant Commission, Business Unit, Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA)
  12. Mr. Julius D. Dennis, Director General, Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA)
  13. Mr. Patrick Doe, Deputy Director for Administration, National Security Agency (NSA)
  14. Darlington A.P Smith, Deputy Director General for Human Resource Management, Civil Service Agency (CSA)
  15. Mr. M. Boakai Jaleiba, Vice President for Administration, National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL)
  16. Mr. Al Hasan Fadiga, Deputy Director for Operations, Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA)

Furthermore, the President Boakai has nominated Cllr. Cooper Kruah as Minister of the Ministry of Labor

These nominations where applicable, are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.

New Republic Liberia 6770 posts 0 comments

Alphonso Toweh

Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets  including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and  did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters 
 He holds first  MA with honors in International  Relations and a  candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict  Resolution from the University of Liberia. 

You might also like More from author
14 Comments
  1. تعمیر کولر گازی says

    May I simply just say what a comfort to discover a person that really understands what they’re talking about
    over the internet. You actually understand how to bring an issue to light and make it important.
    A lot more people really need to read this and understand this side
    of your story. I was surprised you aren’t more popular given that you
    most certainly have the gift.

    Reply
  2. aged domain untuk situs slot says

    Howdy! I know this is kinda off topic however , I’d
    figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest writing a blog post or vice-versa?
    My site addresses a lot of the same topics as yours and I believe we could greatly
    benefit from each other. If you’re interested feel free
    to shoot me an email. I look forward to hearing from you!
    Fantastic blog by the way!

    Reply
  3. bitcoin to litecoin exchange says

    Everything is very open with a very clear explanation of the issues.
    It was really informative. Your site is very useful.

    Thanks for sharing!

    Reply
  4. Alem SEO says

    Los marketers más exitosos confían en GSA Content Generator para crear contenido de calidad.
    ¿Por qué no lo pruebas tú también?

    Reply
  5. Jackie says

    I think that is among the so much important information for me.
    And i am happy reading your article. However wanna commentary on few basic things,
    The website style is great, the articles is truly great : D.

    Good task, cheers

    Reply
  6. Forum.Artefakt.cz says

    I wanted to thank you for this very good read!! I certainly loved every little bit of it.
    I have you book-marked to look at new things you post… http://Forum.Artefakt.cz//profile.php?id=54581

    Reply
  7. online says

    Thank you for the good writeup. It if truth be told was once a amusement account it.
    Look advanced to more delivered agreeable from
    you! By the way, how could we communicate?

    Reply
  8. رولیک راهنما says

    Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you
    know a few of the images aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but I
    think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it
    in two different internet browsers and both show
    the same outcome.

    Reply
  9. رولیک ضربه گیر says

    When someone writes an article he/she maintains the idea of a user in his/her brain that how a user can know it.

    Thus that’s why this piece of writing is outstdanding.

    Thanks!

    Reply
  10. قرار کفالت چیست says

    First off I would like to say awesome blog! I had a
    quick question which I’d like to ask if you don’t mind.
    I was interested to know how you center yourself and clear your thoughts
    prior to writing. I have had trouble clearing my thoughts in getting my ideas out there.
    I truly do take pleasure in writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are usually
    wasted simply just trying to figure out how to begin. Any ideas or tips?
    Kudos!

    Reply
  11. پوشش ضد حریق says

    This site was… how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I have found something which helped me.
    Thanks!

    Reply
  12. water treatment las vegas says

    I’ve been looking forward to talking about why Best Las Vegas Water Heaters is the ultimate choice when you’re in need of a plumbing service in Las Vegas.
    Whether you’re dealing with drain cleaning or need a sewer line
    repair, they’ve got you covered. Here’s why they stand out:

    1. Comprehensive Plumbing Services
    Right off the bat, their range of services is impressive.

    From basic faucet installations to complex sewer line repairs, they are experts in all
    areas. This means no matter your issue, whether it’s toilet repairs,
    you have a go-to team ready to help.

    2. Expertise and Experience
    The team at the company is not only expertly qualified but also has
    years of experience under their belts. They are familiar with
    the ins and outs of residential plumbing, ensuring that they can solve any problem with precision.

    3. Quality of Service
    Their commitment to outstanding service is obvious in every job they undertake.

    Fast, efficient, and effective solutions are just a few of
    the aspects that make them stand out. Plus, they’re known for their professional service, making every plumbing project a pleasant
    experience.

    4. Emergency Plumbing Services
    One of the biggest advantages they offer is 24/7 emergency plumbing.

    This means if you ever face a major leak in the middle of the night,
    they are just a call away, ready to address the issue promptly.

    5. Customer Satisfaction
    Above all, their focus on ensuring customer happiness is
    what truly sets them apart. They go above and beyond to ensure that every client
    is happy with the work done, from garbage disposal repairs to gas line services.
    Their glowing testimonials speak volumes about their dedication to excellence.

    In conclusion, if you’re in Las Vegas and in need of a dependable plumber, this company should be your first choice.
    Their expertise, range of services, commitment to quality, and focus on customer satisfaction are unmatched.
    Consider them for your next plumbing need and see for
    yourself why they’re the top choice.

    Best regards,

    [A satisfied customer|Your fellow Las Vegas resident|A happy client]

    Reply
  13. تعمیر کولر گازی says

    I’ve been exploring for a bit for any high quality articles or weblog posts in this kind of
    area . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this web site.

    Reading this information So i’m satisfied to express that
    I’ve a very good uncanny feeling I found out just what I needed.

    I most indisputably will make certain to do not fail
    to remember this web site and give it a look regularly.

    Reply
  14. https://bestforex-broker.com says

    We stumbled over here from a different page and thought
    I might as well check things out. I like what I see so now i’m
    following you. Look forward to looking over your web page again.

    Reply

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.