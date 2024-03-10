LIBERIA NEWS: GTMS Managing Director, Aminata Bangura Admonishes Strother’s Graduates To Be Nationalists

MONROVIA-As part of its corporate social responsibility to the Liberian people, especially in the educational sector, the Managing Director of Global Tracking and Maritime Solution (GTMS), Ms. Aminata Bangura last week presented certificates to graduates of the Strother’s Foundation Skills Training Program, which was held at Miracle Academy, Soul Clinic, Paynesville City during its 2nd graduation ceremony.

Presenting the certificates to the 158 graduates from various disciplines including Catering, Interior Decoration, and Soap Making, the GMTS boss admonished graduates to be more patriotic and nationalistic to their beloved country, Liberia, as they pursuit their improved livelihood in the journey ahead.

As the lead sponsor of the vocational school, the Managing Director promised to establish the graduates into their own business by giving them initial capital to invest. As part of the GTMS Corporate Social Responsibility to the Liberian people.

She however, noted that her institution, the GTMS will invest the amount of US$25,000.00 during the fiscal year 2024 to in order to improve the Strother’s Foundation Skills Training Program and make it more vibrant. The GTMS boss further used the occasion to challenge more women and girls to take advantage of the program during it 3rd cycle.