LIBERIA NEWS:WESTERN CLUSTER’S FEMALE HEAVY DUTY DRIVERS ENCOURAGE WOMEN –

By New Republic Liberia
WESTERN CLUSTER’S FEMALE HEAVY DUTY DRIVERS ENCOURAGE WOMEN
-Says They, Too Can Become Like them
Heavy-duty driving is one of the areas that most Liberian women have not ventured into.
It has been considered a “ Men’s work” by many other women and girls.
However, two females working with Western Cluster Liberia have proved them wrong by becoming two women who are moving heavy-duty trucks.
 Success Y. Dennis and Hajah are the two females who are seen driving the trucks that transport Western Cluster’s Iron Ore from Bomi County to the port of Monrovia.
Explaining how she became a driver, Success said she went to vocational school with the dream of becoming a heavy-duty driver.
At first, it was not easy for the female driver but she kept the faith and pushed on with a strong longing of being a good driver.
Now, Success has given the meaning to her name by succeeding on getting onboard Western Cluster Mining Company as one of the drivers who transports Iron Ore.
According to her, becoming a heavy duty driver was not something that came to her easily, but said she put in time and commitment.
She has driven heavy trucks of different types and kinds.
She dispelled the thoughts of many who believe that when a woman becomes heavy-duty driver, they man not have kids
Another lady only identified as Hajah said she is proud of herself being one of the few in that field.
According to her, they want more females to join the field of driving heavy-duty equipment.
They two female truck drivers are not acting selfish, but are seeking all means to have other females to join them on the driving field to dispel the thinking that women can not the, “ men’s work”.
Hajah did not just become a driver, but served as a “car girl” on many other round-town and out-of-town vehicles.
“ If we can do it, you can also do the same” the female driver encouraged Liberian women.
New Republic Liberia 6807 posts 0 comments

Alphonso Toweh

Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets  including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and  did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters 
 He holds first  MA with honors in International  Relations and a  candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict  Resolution from the University of Liberia. 

You might also like More from author
9 Comments
  1. lumi777 slot says

    Very nice article. I absolutely love this website.

    Keep it up!

    Reply
  2. How To Buy Ozempic Online Cross-Border Safely says

    Thank you a lot for sharing this with all people you really understand what you’re
    talking about! Bookmarked. Please additionally
    consult with my site =). We can have a link exchange contract between us

    Reply
  3. Fortune OX says

    Hey there I am so happy I found your blog page, I really found you by accident, while I was browsing on Digg for something else, Anyways I am here now and would just like to say thanks for a fantastic
    post and a all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design),
    I don’t have time to look over it all at the minute but I have bookmarked it
    and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great
    deal more, Please do keep up the awesome job.

    Reply
  4. the billionaire brain wave reviews says

    With havin so much content and articles do you ever
    run into any problems of plagorism or copyright infringement?

    My blog has a lot of unique content I’ve either authored
    myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping it up
    all over the internet without my agreement. Do you know
    any methods to help reduce content from being ripped off?

    I’d certainly appreciate it.

    Reply
  5. bandarqq says

    I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your website.
    It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to come
    here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme?
    Excellent work!

    Reply
  6. Animale Male Enhancement Reviews says

    I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was curious what all is required to get
    setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a
    pretty penny? I’m not very web smart so I’m not 100% certain. Any suggestions
    or advice would be greatly appreciated. Thank you

    Reply
  7. brazilian wood pills says

    If you are going for fineest contents like me, just vjsit thuis website
    all the time as it offers feature contents, thanks

    Also visit my page :: brazilian wood pills

    Reply
  8. Ultra K9 Pro Reviews says

    I always emailed this weblog post page to all my associates,
    because if like to read it then my friends will too.

    Reply
  9. slot gacor says

    Hello, I enjoy reading through your post.
    I like to write a little comment to support you.

    Reply

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.