LIBERIA NEWS: Muslim Women Of NMCL Congratulate President Boakai, Vice President Koung

MONROVIA Feb 19-The National Muslim Council of Liberia (NMCL) – Women Affairs hereby publicly congratulates the President of Liberia, H. E. Joseph Nyuma Boakai, and his Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung for their ascendancy to the presidency and vice presidency. A statement released over the weekend said.

The Muslim women of the NMCL issued a press statement signed by Haja Amna Sherif, Vice Chairperson – Women Affairs, expressing their thanks and appreciation to the Liberian people and their international partners for their overwhelming resilient participation and support in the past October 10 Election and the November 14, 2023 Runoff Elections.

Madam Sherif said her group of women is indeed hopeful for the Boakai-Led Government to do all in its power to develop and empower all Liberian women for the best of the country and its people. concluding, the Vice-Chair for NMCL Women Affairs once again pledged Muslim women’s support to the President and Vice President of the Republic of Liberia. May Allah bless Liberia!!, the press statement issued by the group noted.