Weah To Use Helicopter For Southeast Trip?

By Washington Tumay Watson-onewash9@gmail.com

The Vice Standard-bearer of the opposition Unity Party, Senator Jeremiah Koung has criticized President George Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change for planning to use a helicopter for his trip to the southeastern part of Liberia due to deplorable road conditions.

Senator Koung spoke recently in Maryland County where he is presently campaigning for Unity Party to the people of the county which is believed to be one of President Weah’s strongholds.

According to him, it is a disservice to the people of the southeast who supported President Weah during the 2017 elections that the President since his election is unable to provide road connectivity for them something that is causing hardship for the people.

Koung disclosed that it is disheartening for the Liberian President who allows the people to go through these constraints to a helicopter rather than road to convince voters in the county to reelect him.

The Unity Party Vice Standard-bearer told the people of the southeast that he is part of them and not only President Weah who has failed to develop their region under his six-year presidency and is now seeking for additional six years.

He urged the people of the southeast to reject President Weah on October 10 and elect the Unity Party for better leadership that will meet their aspirations mostly road connectivity.

It has not been independently verified that the CDC through President Weah has brought into the country a helicopter to be used during his campaigning tour in the southeastern part of the country.

The Liberian leader is expected in the southeastern part of the country within the coming days but it remains unknown to the public if he will use the bad roads or a helicopter.

Supporters of the reelection of President Weah are now displaying a helicopter on social media with flyers of President Weah’s image and the CDC.