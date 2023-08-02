Press Release

Monrovia, 1 August 2023: Tuesday: The National Elections Commission (NEC) will Wednesday, August 15 launch the Civic and Voter Education (CVE) campaign for the October 10 General Elections at the Commission headquarters in Monrovia.

The campaign which is aimed at enhancing the political participation of all eligible voters will also be launched simultaneously in the other 14 counties.

Before the official kick-off of the indoor program, there will be a parade in the principal streets of Monrovia. The Chairperson and members of the Board of Commissioners of the NEC will lead the parade. Employees and temporary staff of NEC, as well as local and international partners, will attend the traditional outdoor and indoor ceremonies.

The aim of the CVE launch is to mobilize all citizens who have attained the age of 18 years and above to participate in the ensuing elections.

To further buttress the sensitization drive of mass community participation in the electoral process, NEC hired Community-Based Organizations (CBO) to serve as CVE cells in the 73 electoral districts to support outreach activities.

Other outdoor activities preceding the official launch kicked off yesterday, August 1 with football and kickball matches between NEC and members of the CVE Cells at the Invincible Sports Park in Sinkor.