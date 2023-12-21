Liberia Summersaults

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been mandated by President George M. Weah to rescind Liberia’s negative vote of December 12, 2023, at the United Nations General Assembly( UNGA ) that rejected Resolution A/ES-10/L.27 (Protection of Civilians and Upholding Legal and Humanitarian Obligations: Ceasefire in Gaza).

The Liberian Foreign Ministry has therefore ensured the reversal of the negative vote through the appropriate channels at the UNGA and registered a new vote in favor of a ceasefire in the Gaza, thereby joining the 153 countries who had earlier voted in favor of the resolution for a ceasefire in the Gaza War.

In his mandate to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Weah made it emphatically clear that he has always stood on the side of peace across the world and has spoken of its indispensability at several international meetings and assemblies, including the United Nations General Assembly, as well as through diplomatic engagements.

According to a statement signed by Information Minister Ledgerhood J Rennie, the Government of Liberia clarifies that the decision of Liberia’s Diplomats to vote against the UNGA Resolution calling for a cessation of hostilities in Gaza between Israel and Hamas did not get the acquiescence of the President who is the Chief architect of the country’s foreign policy.

The Government of Liberia recalls that long before the vote, H. E. George Manneh Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia made a passionate appeal in a communication to the Prime Minister of the State of Israel, His Excellency Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu, for the exercise of restraint and consideration for civilians who are the real victims of the ongoing crisis and requested for a humanitarian lull in the armed hostilities to ensure the delivery of relief, while allowing for a diplomatic settlement.

That letter from President Weah to His Excellency Prime Minister Netanyahu was dated November 10, 2023, and received by Her Excellency Madam Shlomit Sufa, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Israel, resident in Accra, Ghana, and accredited to the Republic of Liberia.

The Government of Liberia says while it supports the right of the State of Israel to defend and safeguard its territorial sovereignty and protects its citizens against Hamas and any other antagonistic force; it has always been concerned about the humanitarian consequences of war in Gaza.

The Government of Liberia reiterates its call to the warring parties to ceasefire and allow for the delivery of critically needed aid and services for the sake of humanity, to those affected by the war and to commit to ending the armed conflict.

The Government of Liberia also reiterates its call for the immediate and unconditional release of all the hostages being held by Hamas associated with the Gaza War.