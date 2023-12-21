Fonati Koffa Promises Legislative Reform

Deputy Speaker Fonati Koffa has vowed to foster legislative reforms and transform the infrastructural appearance of the House of Representatives if elected Speaker of the 55thLegislature.

Speaking to reporters at the Roberts International Airport upon his return from the United States Monday, the Deputy Speaker said his election to the position will make a significant impact at the House of Representatives.

According to him, the transformation of the Legislature under his leadership as Speaker will also include digitalizing the House to ensure that lawmakers’ votes are recorded electronically and will also improve the latrine system in the area.

He further vowed to ensure that the support of the Liberian people through the National Budget goes into districts, promising to ensure that the agenda of the incoming government is given fair and due hearing and further acted upon in the interest of the citizens.

Our legislative reporter indicated over 37 Representatives gathered at the Roberts International Airport to give a rousing welcome Deputy Speaker Koffa in support of his speakership position.